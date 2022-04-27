Cosatu blasts govt for 'betraying working class' as millions cut from R350 grant
- Trade union federation Cosatu has slammed government for its unilateral move to change the rules for the Covid-19 Social Relief of Distress Grant
- Millions of recipients will no longer qualify for the R350 grant due to revised eligibility criteria
- Cosatu spokesperson Sizwe Pamla says poor and working class South Africans can no longer trust President Cyril Ramaphosa's administration
The Congress of South African Trade Unions (Cosatu) says government has betrayed poor and working class South Africans who rely on the Covid-19 Social Relief of Distress Grant for survival.
Last week, the Department of Social Development (DSD) published new regulations outlining a revised system for the dispensation of the R350 grant.
RELATED: 'Punished for being poor' - activists slam new rules on R350 Covid-19 grant
Under the updated rules, people who earn more than R350 will no longer be eligible for the grant.
Cosatu says lowering the income threshold means that nearly three million previous recipients will now be excluded from receiving the relief.
The trade union federation has described the move as a callous decision that intensifies government's "war against the poor".
Cosatu spokesperson Sizwe Pamla says President Cyril Ramaphosa's administration has proven that it is unreliable and can no longer be trusted.
Pamla says Ramaphosa is reneging on a promise that he made to South Africans at the start of the Covid-19 pandemic.
"It's clear now that as workers and the poor, we cannot trust this administration," he says.
We have to say, we are very disappointed by this decision because we sat at Nedlac as social partners to discuss the introduction of this special relief dispensation grant.Sizwe Pamla, Spokesperson - Cosatu
In our engagement with the government, we made it very clear that issues like the R350 grant and the basic income grant are very important for us when it comes to a social compact... now to hear that government has taken this decision, is very disappointing.Sizwe Pamla, Spokesperson - Cosatu
We estimate that plus-minus 3 million people are going to be left out and will no longer be eligible. This is really a betrayal of the working class... He [Ramaphosa] is giving everything to the private sector while pickpocketing the poor and unemployed.Sizwe Pamla, Spokesperson - Cosatu
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Cosatu blasts govt for 'betraying working class' as millions cut from R350 grant
Source : Kgomotso Modise/Eyewitness News
