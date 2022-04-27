SMS sent by Ismail Abramjee led to the postponement of Mkhwebane's court case

Streaming issues? Report here
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Today at 19:19
SKYPE Consumer Ninja - Banks debit customers earlier than the date agreed
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wendy Knowler
Today at 19:33
ZOOM Shapeshifter - Saul Kornik, CEO and Founder at Kena Health
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Saul Kornik - Founder and CEO at Kena Health
Latest Local
Malema: Freedom is meaningless to SA's women He was speaking at the party's Freedom Day event in Moretele View Park in Mamelodi. 27 April 2022 5:12 PM
Cosatu blasts govt for 'betraying working class' as millions cut from R350 grant Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to Cosatu spokesperson Sizwe Pamla. 27 April 2022 5:03 PM
Steenhuisen: How do we celebrate Freedom Day when SA is shackled in poverty? Steenhuisen is visiting the Gqanqu Village - one of the poorest communities in the Eastern Cape. 27 April 2022 2:57 PM
View all Local
[BOOK REVIEW] Finding small, innovative ways to solve the big problems Economist Xhanti Payi reviews 'The Prosperity Paradox: How Innovation Can Lift Nations Out of Poverty' on The Money Show. 27 April 2022 7:12 PM
Eskom a poster child for where things went wrong after new SA's honeymoon period ETM Analytics' George Glynos reviews South Africa's economic growth over the last 28 years - on The Money Show 27 April 2022 7:04 PM
Soon-to-be disbanded ANCWL wants Jacob Khawe charged over abuse claims The Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to Eyewitness News reporter Tshidi Madia. 27 April 2022 1:20 PM
View all Politics
Workwear manufacturer will customise your company's gear, in-store 'It's the smaller things that make the difference' - Andy Rice talks branding on The Money Show. 26 April 2022 9:49 PM
Musk's $44bn Twitter deal: 'He declined to even go through their books!' The Money Show talks to TechCentral Editor Duncan McLeod about what Elon Musk is up to buying Twitter. 26 April 2022 8:47 PM
'For most of us education policy not the best way to save for child's education' Advice from Warren Ingram (Executive Director, Galileo Capital) on saving for your child's education - on The Money Show 26 April 2022 8:18 PM
View all Business
Family Matters: How to care for a child with diabetes Above the emotional toll of having a child with a chronic illness, it can also be financially draining to manage the diet and medi... 27 April 2022 6:28 AM
Help for small businesses: How government's 'Bounce Back' scheme will work Ray White discusses the Bounce Back Support Scheme with Ismail Momoniat, Deputy Director General at National Treasury. 26 April 2022 7:36 PM
Elon Musk is buying twitter, what does this mean for the platform? Since the announcement, people have been speculating what the changes to the platform could be, from the potential of adding an ed... 26 April 2022 4:01 PM
View all Lifestyle
Kaizer Chiefs sack Stuart Baxter The Scotsman, in his second stint in charge of the club, leaves with the Soweto giant in fourth place, a massive 18 points behind... 21 April 2022 7:24 PM
'This race was different from others,' says Two Oceans winner Gerda Steyn Record-breaking ultramarathon athlete, Gerda Steyn, speaks about her recent success at the Two Oceans Marathon. 20 April 2022 2:37 PM
Celebrity boxing matches do nothing for the sport, says expert Boxing correspondent Peter Leopeng says the match between Cassper Nyovest and NaakMusiQ just shows that Nyovest is a marketing gen... 16 April 2022 11:31 AM
View all Sport
Cotton Fest – A love affair for creatives Maki Molapo attended her first Cotton Fest and this is what she had to say about it. 26 April 2022 1:30 PM
How much should you spend on a wedding? A couple's cheap nuptials go viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 26 April 2022 9:14 AM
WATCH: Big brother teaching sister how to ride bike pulls at heartstrings Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 25 April 2022 9:13 AM
View all Entertainment
Musk's $44bn Twitter deal: 'He declined to even go through their books!' The Money Show talks to TechCentral Editor Duncan McLeod about what Elon Musk is up to buying Twitter. 26 April 2022 8:47 PM
The importance of the ‘S’ in ESG The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield and a few RMB experts break down the importance of socioeconomics within corporations. 26 April 2022 5:00 PM
Twitter is Elon Musk's latest toy but he might actually make it better - expert Presenter John Maytham chats to tech expert and PlainSpeak co-founder Alistair Fairweather. 26 April 2022 10:47 AM
View all World
Creating a sustainable future, one green building at a time Buildings of the near future are predicted to be ‘greener’ and more sustainable. But how important are these eco-friendly structur... 19 April 2022 7:11 PM
Electric trucks the answer for transporting goods on Rwanda's rough rural roads Space can be booked to transport anything from cows to coffins - Bruce Whitfield interviews Jaco Maritz (How we made it in Africa) 12 April 2022 9:14 PM
Renewable energy offers light at the end of SA’s dark power tunnel Can alternative power sources solve South Africa’s electricity deficit and bring economic opportunity for the country? 12 April 2022 5:00 PM
View all Africa
[BOOK REVIEW] Finding small, innovative ways to solve the big problems Economist Xhanti Payi reviews 'The Prosperity Paradox: How Innovation Can Lift Nations Out of Poverty' on The Money Show. 27 April 2022 7:12 PM
MONDE NDLOVU: Reflecting on the state of freedom in South Africa today The miracle moment of 1994 was not in itself a complete removal of the impediments of freedom, but rather a bold statement of what... 27 April 2022 9:07 AM
Workwear manufacturer will customise your company's gear, in-store 'It's the smaller things that make the difference' - Andy Rice talks branding on The Money Show. 26 April 2022 9:49 PM
View all Opinion
SMS sent by Ismail Abramjee led to the postponement of Mkhwebane's court case

27 April 2022 2:20 PM
by Keely Goodall
Tags:
Concourt
Busiswe mkhwebane
Ismail Abramjee
Andrew Breitenbach

Mandy Wiener speaks to legal journalist Karyn Maughan about Abramjee and the message that was sent.

Following the postponement of the interdict case of Busisiwe Mkhwebane, more information has come to light about the SMS that was sent to Andrew Breitenbach, a member of the legal council for Parliament, by Ismail Abramjee.

Mandy Wiener speaks to legal journalist Karyn Maughan about Abramjee and the message that was sent.

He is a self-described legal commentator who sent an SMS to Brietenbach saying he “had it on very good authority” that Mkhwebane’s recission case was going to be dismissed by the Constitutional Court.

Breitenbach alerted the council about this message, which led to the postponement of the case.

Abramjee denies that his having this information was a case of judicial capture and claims the information came from newspaper reports and his own analyses, not inside sources.

To find out more, listen to the full interview below




More from Local

Malema: Freedom is meaningless to SA's women

27 April 2022 5:12 PM

He was speaking at the party's Freedom Day event in Moretele View Park in Mamelodi.

Cosatu blasts govt for 'betraying working class' as millions cut from R350 grant

27 April 2022 5:03 PM

Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to Cosatu spokesperson Sizwe Pamla.

Steenhuisen: How do we celebrate Freedom Day when SA is shackled in poverty?

27 April 2022 2:57 PM

Steenhuisen is visiting the Gqanqu Village - one of the poorest communities in the Eastern Cape.

'We are not yet where we want to be,' says Ramaphosa on Freedom Day

27 April 2022 2:24 PM

Ramaphosa delivered the Freedom Day keynote address in Mpumalanga on Wednesday.

Women and girls still aren't free from shackes of GBV - Amnesty International SA

27 April 2022 1:42 PM

The Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to Amnesty International SA executive director Shenilla Mohamed.

ANC NEC bars members who've stepped aside from standing for leadership positions

27 April 2022 8:55 AM

The party is now tightening measures and trying to prevent those affected by the contentious resolution from being eligible to lead in the organisation.

Are we free? SA youth question Freedom Day celebration

27 April 2022 7:56 AM

As South Africa commemorates 28 years since the country's first democratic elections, many citizens question whether it is a day to celebrate as many do not feel free.

Ramaphosa in Middelburg to lead South Africa's Freedom Day celebrations

27 April 2022 6:45 AM

Freedom Day, as it is popularly known, commemorates the first democratic elections in the country.

COVID-19 fatigue: South Africans are tired of hearing about coronavirus

27 April 2022 6:21 AM

Even though only 45% of South Africans are vaccinated, vaccinations have slowed down substantially.

Help for small businesses: How government's 'Bounce Back' scheme will work

26 April 2022 7:36 PM

Ray White discusses the Bounce Back Support Scheme with Ismail Momoniat, Deputy Director General at National Treasury.

