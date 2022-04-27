Artist uses skulls as canvas - 'I get attached to the skulls while I paint them'
A chance sequence of events led Jacqueline Chantler into a whole new career as a creative artist and founder of 'Kop'.
George-based Chantler uses bovine skulls as her canvas, decking them out in gorgeous patterns with paint and beads.
Chantler tells Bruce Whitfield the idea was sparked when her sister's children started drawing on skulls they'd picked up on her father's Free State farm after a number of cows died.
I thought this could be a great idea. Nobody wants the skulls, people throw them away... and then I started practising. I made some for friends and the reaction was great!Jacqueline Chantler, Founder - Kop
I thought I've always wanted to start a business and I've never seen anything like this... and that's how it started!Jacqueline Chantler, Founder - Kop
Chantler describes her work as a spiritual journey.
I actually get attached to the skulls while I paint them... Even just a plain white skull with the brown horns is a lovely decorative piece...Jacqueline Chantler, Founder - Kop
People were skeptical about it, saying it's not my thing... but the more you look at it, the more it grows on you.Jacqueline Chantler, Founder - Kop
Chantler says her artwork is mainly influenced by her travels.
She has a range of around 15 designs - you'll find everything from a 'Klimt kop' to Delft designs and, of course, African-inspired pieces.
Clients often add their own specifications for a custom-made piece.
I've travelled all over the world and I think in my life before I was a Mexican, because I love Mexican colours, the music, all the patterns...Jacqueline Chantler, Founder - Kop
I've got an Africana skull as well with these geometric patterns... It almost feels to me like it's a mask.Jacqueline Chantler, Founder - Kop
"I'm open for everything with the skulls and every time I do a skull that's different for someone, it gives me new ideas."
See more of Chantler's work on her website koppe.co.za.
Listen to the interview with the artist on The Money Show:
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Artist uses skulls as canvas - 'I get attached to the skulls while I paint them'
Source : https://www.facebook.com/kopskullart/photos/a.2540562656014035/7294907340579519/
More from Business
Why having more competition in the telecoms industry could backfire
Ray White asks Steven Ambrose, MD of Atvance Intellect, why having more telecommunications players could be a bad thing.Read More
Eskom a poster child for where things went wrong after new SA's honeymoon period
ETM Analytics' George Glynos reviews South Africa's economic growth over the last 28 years - on The Money ShowRead More
[BOOK REVIEW] Finding small, innovative ways to solve the big problems
Economist Xhanti Payi reviews 'The Prosperity Paradox: How Innovation Can Lift Nations Out of Poverty' on The Money Show.Read More
'Companies are playing fast and loose with clients' debit order dates'
Wendy Knowler gets stuck in an automated response loop trying to help a client with an early debit crisis - on The Money ShowRead More
Workwear manufacturer will customise your company's gear, in-store
'It's the smaller things that make the difference' - Andy Rice talks branding on The Money Show.Read More
Musk's $44bn Twitter deal: 'He declined to even go through their books!'
The Money Show talks to TechCentral Editor Duncan McLeod about what Elon Musk is up to buying Twitter.Read More
'For most of us education policy not the best way to save for child's education'
Advice from Warren Ingram (Executive Director, Galileo Capital) on saving for your child's education - on The Money ShowRead More
Help for small businesses: How government's 'Bounce Back' scheme will work
Ray White discusses the Bounce Back Support Scheme with Ismail Momoniat, Deputy Director General at National Treasury.Read More
'Sibanye CEO's R300m payday - SA business must do some introspection'
The Money Show interviews Professor Adrian Saville (Investment Specialist at Genera Capital) about the pay structure in SA.Read More
More from Lifestyle
Here's to finding freedom in the ocean
Relebongile Mabotja speaks to Cass Collier, who is the first black big wave surfing champion and one of the featured surfers in the upcoming original digital content series, Free Surfer.Read More
'Companies are playing fast and loose with clients' debit order dates'
Wendy Knowler gets stuck in an automated response loop trying to help a client with an early debit crisis - on The Money ShowRead More
Family Matters: How to care for a child with diabetes
Above the emotional toll of having a child with a chronic illness, it can also be financially draining to manage the diet and medication needed for the child to live a normal and healthy life.Read More
Workwear manufacturer will customise your company's gear, in-store
'It's the smaller things that make the difference' - Andy Rice talks branding on The Money Show.Read More
'For most of us education policy not the best way to save for child's education'
Advice from Warren Ingram (Executive Director, Galileo Capital) on saving for your child's education - on The Money ShowRead More
Help for small businesses: How government's 'Bounce Back' scheme will work
Ray White discusses the Bounce Back Support Scheme with Ismail Momoniat, Deputy Director General at National Treasury.Read More
Elon Musk is buying twitter, what does this mean for the platform?
Since the announcement, people have been speculating what the changes to the platform could be, from the potential of adding an edit button, to the risk of former US president Donald Trump returning to the app.Read More
Cotton Fest – A love affair for creatives
Maki Molapo attended her first Cotton Fest and this is what she had to say about it.Read More
Brunch with Gogo Mahlodi: A conversation about spiritual hygiene
Eyewitness News caught up with Gogo Mahlodi, who will be hosting a brunch on spiritual hygiene and the body as a site of ancestral communication.Read More