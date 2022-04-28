Help for high school students: free apps for maths and physical sciences
As many pupils were struggling with home schooling when the Covid-19 pandemic hit, two South African Grade 11s came up their own study tool to help their peers.
Since then the Delta Calculator app for mathematics and physical sciences has been downloaded around the world.
Now the duo have introduced an upgrade - the two subjects have their own, separate apps which include notes as well this time around.
RELATED: SA teens develop app that solves complex science and maths problems
Ray White (in for Bruce Whitfield) gets an update from Delta Calculator partner Tiago Brazier.
The original app was based off our special calculators that would do certain things for maths that you wouldn't be able to do on a normal calculator. We've since expanded that.Tiago Brazier, Co-creator - Delta app
Rafael [de Sousa] came up with the idea at the very beginning of lockdown... just to help himself. We realised we can actually use this to help a lot of people with, for instance, checking homework... or even for teachers.Tiago Brazier, Co-creator - Delta app
Our new app for mathematics and physics has notes on the entire syllabus... and still our very own calculators that we got our name from.Tiago Brazier, Co-creator - Delta app
The algorithms used for the app are Delta partner Raphael de Sousa's own, Brazier adds.
On our old app we had over 3,000 downloads internationally from countries like Czech Republic, Mexico, India and of course South Africa.Tiago Brazier, Co-creator - Delta app
The new Delta mathematics app in particular has done very well. We received word about a week ago that we got 25,000 downloads from America alone.Tiago Brazier, Co-creator - Delta app
Brazier says they've had positive feedback from people in the education sector.
They're planning to expand into more school subjects with the help of teachers to ensure they include the correct information.
The Education Department also granted the duo special permission to use past exam papers.
To top it all, the apps are available at no cost.
We don't charge anything. It's just like downloading another game on your phone.Tiago Brazier, Co-creator - Delta app
The apps are available on the App Store and Google Play, for Android and iOS.
You can follow Delta on Instagram and Facebook.
Listen to Brazier explain how the apps work below:
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Help for high school students: free apps for maths and physical sciences
Source : https://pixabay.com/photos/calculator-math-mathematics-988017/
