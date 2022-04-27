Here's to finding freedom in the ocean

Streaming issues? Report here
Temp 702 logo 1000 x 1000 2020 Temp 702 logo 1000 x 1000 2020
Best of 702
00:00 - 04:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 19:33
ZOOM Personal Finance - What is the best way to fight inflation?
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Warren Ingram - Financial Adviser at Galileo Capital
No Items to show
Up Next: Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
See full line-up
Best of 702
00:00 - 04:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Why having more competition in the telecoms industry could backfire Ray White asks Steven Ambrose, MD of Atvance Intellect, why having more telecommunications players could be a bad thing. 27 April 2022 9:15 PM
Court blocks Department of Environment's trophy hunting quotas – for now - Black rhinos, leopards and elephants cannot be hunted for trophies until a final ruling is made on the case 27 April 2022 7:34 PM
Malema: Freedom is meaningless to SA's women He was speaking at the party's Freedom Day event in Moretele View Park in Mamelodi. 27 April 2022 5:12 PM
View all Local
Eskom a poster child for where things went wrong after new SA's honeymoon period ETM Analytics' George Glynos reviews South Africa's economic growth over the last 28 years - on The Money Show 27 April 2022 9:13 PM
[BOOK REVIEW] Finding small, innovative ways to solve the big problems Economist Xhanti Payi reviews 'The Prosperity Paradox: How Innovation Can Lift Nations Out of Poverty' on The Money Show. 27 April 2022 9:13 PM
Steenhuisen: How do we celebrate Freedom Day when SA is shackled in poverty? Steenhuisen is visiting the Gqanqu Village - one of the poorest communities in the Eastern Cape. 27 April 2022 2:57 PM
View all Politics
Artist uses skulls as canvas - 'I get attached to the skulls while I paint them' The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield chats to George-based Jacqueline Chantler about her unique art form. 27 April 2022 9:13 PM
'Companies are playing fast and loose with clients' debit order dates' Wendy Knowler gets stuck in an automated response loop trying to help a client with an early debit crisis - on The Money Show 27 April 2022 7:43 PM
Workwear manufacturer will customise your company's gear, in-store 'It's the smaller things that make the difference' - Andy Rice talks branding on The Money Show. 26 April 2022 9:49 PM
View all Business
Here's to finding freedom in the ocean Relebongile Mabotja speaks to Cass Collier, who is the first black big wave surfing champion and one of the featured surfers in th... 27 April 2022 7:46 PM
Family Matters: How to care for a child with diabetes Above the emotional toll of having a child with a chronic illness, it can also be financially draining to manage the diet and medi... 27 April 2022 6:28 AM
'For most of us education policy not the best way to save for child's education' Advice from Warren Ingram (Executive Director, Galileo Capital) on saving for your child's education - on The Money Show 26 April 2022 8:18 PM
View all Lifestyle
Kaizer Chiefs sack Stuart Baxter The Scotsman, in his second stint in charge of the club, leaves with the Soweto giant in fourth place, a massive 18 points behind... 21 April 2022 7:24 PM
'This race was different from others,' says Two Oceans winner Gerda Steyn Record-breaking ultramarathon athlete, Gerda Steyn, speaks about her recent success at the Two Oceans Marathon. 20 April 2022 2:37 PM
Celebrity boxing matches do nothing for the sport, says expert Boxing correspondent Peter Leopeng says the match between Cassper Nyovest and NaakMusiQ just shows that Nyovest is a marketing gen... 16 April 2022 11:31 AM
View all Sport
Cotton Fest – A love affair for creatives Maki Molapo attended her first Cotton Fest and this is what she had to say about it. 26 April 2022 1:30 PM
How much should you spend on a wedding? A couple's cheap nuptials go viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 26 April 2022 9:14 AM
WATCH: Big brother teaching sister how to ride bike pulls at heartstrings Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 25 April 2022 9:13 AM
View all Entertainment
Musk's $44bn Twitter deal: 'He declined to even go through their books!' The Money Show talks to TechCentral Editor Duncan McLeod about what Elon Musk is up to buying Twitter. 26 April 2022 8:47 PM
The importance of the ‘S’ in ESG The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield and a few RMB experts break down the importance of socioeconomics within corporations. 26 April 2022 5:00 PM
Twitter is Elon Musk's latest toy but he might actually make it better - expert Presenter John Maytham chats to tech expert and PlainSpeak co-founder Alistair Fairweather. 26 April 2022 10:47 AM
View all World
Creating a sustainable future, one green building at a time Buildings of the near future are predicted to be ‘greener’ and more sustainable. But how important are these eco-friendly structur... 19 April 2022 7:11 PM
Electric trucks the answer for transporting goods on Rwanda's rough rural roads Space can be booked to transport anything from cows to coffins - Bruce Whitfield interviews Jaco Maritz (How we made it in Africa) 12 April 2022 9:14 PM
Renewable energy offers light at the end of SA’s dark power tunnel Can alternative power sources solve South Africa’s electricity deficit and bring economic opportunity for the country? 12 April 2022 5:00 PM
View all Africa
[BOOK REVIEW] Finding small, innovative ways to solve the big problems Economist Xhanti Payi reviews 'The Prosperity Paradox: How Innovation Can Lift Nations Out of Poverty' on The Money Show. 27 April 2022 9:13 PM
'Companies are playing fast and loose with clients' debit order dates' Wendy Knowler gets stuck in an automated response loop trying to help a client with an early debit crisis - on The Money Show 27 April 2022 7:43 PM
MONDE NDLOVU: Reflecting on the state of freedom in South Africa today The miracle moment of 1994 was not in itself a complete removal of the impediments of freedom, but rather a bold statement of what... 27 April 2022 9:07 AM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Lifestyle

Here's to finding freedom in the ocean

27 April 2022 7:46 PM
by Keely Goodall
Tags:
Free Surfer
Cass Collier
Black big wave surfing champion

Relebongile Mabotja speaks to Cass Collier, who is the first black big wave surfing champion and one of the featured surfers in the upcoming original digital content series, Free Surfer.

This Freedom Day, it is important to look at not only how far we have come us a country but also the way that South African’s are finding their freedom and breaking the boundaries of expectations.

Relebongile Mabotja speaks to Cass Collier, who is the first black big wave surfing champion and one of the featured surfers in the upcoming original digital content series, Free Surfer.

Collier is not only an incredibly talented surfer in his own right, but also comes from a legacy of breaking boundaries in the ocean as his father, Ahmed Collier, was the first black surfer to go on the all-white beaches in Cape Town during apartheid.

My dad was the first black surfer, so when he drove around with a surfboard on the top of his car, everyone was shocked.

Cass Collier, The world’s first, black, big wave surfing champion

Free Surfer will look into the lives of surfers and how they deal with the stigmas of belonging, as well as defying the prejudices based on race and gender that they are exposed to, and ultimately how they find their freedom in the ocean.

To find out more, listen to the full interview below




27 April 2022 7:46 PM
by Keely Goodall
Tags:
Free Surfer
Cass Collier
Black big wave surfing champion

More from Lifestyle

Artist uses skulls as canvas - 'I get attached to the skulls while I paint them'

27 April 2022 9:13 PM

The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield chats to George-based Jacqueline Chantler about her unique art form.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Companies are playing fast and loose with clients' debit order dates'

27 April 2022 7:43 PM

Wendy Knowler gets stuck in an automated response loop trying to help a client with an early debit crisis - on The Money Show

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Family Matters: How to care for a child with diabetes

27 April 2022 6:28 AM

Above the emotional toll of having a child with a chronic illness, it can also be financially draining to manage the diet and medication needed for the child to live a normal and healthy life.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Workwear manufacturer will customise your company's gear, in-store

26 April 2022 9:49 PM

'It's the smaller things that make the difference' - Andy Rice talks branding on The Money Show.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'For most of us education policy not the best way to save for child's education'

26 April 2022 8:18 PM

Advice from Warren Ingram (Executive Director, Galileo Capital) on saving for your child's education - on The Money Show

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Help for small businesses: How government's 'Bounce Back' scheme will work

26 April 2022 7:36 PM

Ray White discusses the Bounce Back Support Scheme with Ismail Momoniat, Deputy Director General at National Treasury.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Elon Musk is buying twitter, what does this mean for the platform?

26 April 2022 4:01 PM

Since the announcement, people have been speculating what the changes to the platform could be, from the potential of adding an edit button, to the risk of former US president Donald Trump returning to the app.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Cotton Fest – A love affair for creatives

26 April 2022 1:30 PM

Maki Molapo attended her first Cotton Fest and this is what she had to say about it.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Brunch with Gogo Mahlodi: A conversation about spiritual hygiene

26 April 2022 7:20 AM

Eyewitness News caught up with Gogo Mahlodi, who will be hosting a brunch on spiritual hygiene and the body as a site of ancestral communication.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Legal Talk: Are pet-friendly restaurants allowed?

26 April 2022 6:41 AM

Pippa Hudson speaks to labour law consultant Mike Bagraim about the legal implications of pet-friendly restaurants.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

ANC NEC bars members who've stepped aside from standing for leadership positions

Politics Local

Eskom a poster child for where things went wrong after new SA's honeymoon period

Business Politics

COVID-19 fatigue: South Africans are tired of hearing about coronavirus

Local

EWN Highlights

Why having more competition in the telecoms industry could backfire

27 April 2022 9:15 PM

Artist uses skulls as canvas - 'I get attached to the skulls while I paint them'

27 April 2022 9:13 PM

Eskom a poster child for where things went wrong after new SA's honeymoon period

27 April 2022 9:13 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA