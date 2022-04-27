Here's to finding freedom in the ocean
This Freedom Day, it is important to look at not only how far we have come us a country but also the way that South African’s are finding their freedom and breaking the boundaries of expectations.
Relebongile Mabotja speaks to Cass Collier, who is the first black big wave surfing champion and one of the featured surfers in the upcoming original digital content series, Free Surfer.
Collier is not only an incredibly talented surfer in his own right, but also comes from a legacy of breaking boundaries in the ocean as his father, Ahmed Collier, was the first black surfer to go on the all-white beaches in Cape Town during apartheid.
My dad was the first black surfer, so when he drove around with a surfboard on the top of his car, everyone was shocked.Cass Collier, The world’s first, black, big wave surfing champion
Free Surfer will look into the lives of surfers and how they deal with the stigmas of belonging, as well as defying the prejudices based on race and gender that they are exposed to, and ultimately how they find their freedom in the ocean.
To find out more, listen to the full interview below
