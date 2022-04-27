Malema: Freedom is meaningless to SA's women





JOHANNESBURG - Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema said freedom was meaningless to South African women.

He was speaking at the party's Freedom Day event in Moretele View Park in Mamelodi on Wednesday. Malema focused on crime, unemployment and gender-based violence in his address.

He called on the men of the country to protect the women: “We need to protect our women because they are being killed, they are being raped in their own households where they are supposed to be safe. This freedom will never be celebrated by any woman because South Africa has declared war against women.”

Malema added that freedom meant we should all be equal, despite gender or race.

He said equality also extended to having an equal share in the land and the economy.

But he said this was still not the case: “When these people went to prison and fought for us to be liberated, they said they would lead us into a promised land, into a land of milk and honey. We are stuck in a land or permanent pain.”

Malema also observed a moment of silence for those who lost their lives in the floods in KZN, Eastern Cape and Western Cape.

[MUST WATCH]: CIC @Julius_S_Malema addressing the #EFFFreedomDayRally



President asks what type of a sin have we committed Black people that we are subjected to permanent misery, to permanent pain, to permanent suffering of our people? pic.twitter.com/PCBY9Hh5lx — Economic Freedom Fighters (@EFFSouthAfrica) April 27, 2022

[MUST WATCH]: CIC @Julius_S_Malema telling Fighters that we need to reclaim our streets, because criminals have taken over and normalised their criminal activities. #EFFFreedomDayRally pic.twitter.com/lDpZ6l9yLs — Economic Freedom Fighters (@EFFSouthAfrica) April 27, 2022

[In Case You Missed It]: CIC @Julius_S_Malema says this Freedom is meaningless to South African women, who continue to be killed and raped, because this country has declared war against women. #EFFFreedomDayRally pic.twitter.com/iQoq1iZieQ — Economic Freedom Fighters (@EFFSouthAfrica) April 27, 2022

This article first appeared on EWN : Malema: Freedom is meaningless to SA's women