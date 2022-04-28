



CAPE TOWN - Mamelodi Sundowns sealed a fifth consecutive league title with a 0-0 draw against Stellenbosch at the Loftus Versfeld Stadium in Pretoria on Wednesday night.

The newly-crowned league champions wrapped up the title with four games to spare.

The point against Stellenbosch moves Sundowns to 58 points on the league table with a 13-point margin over Royal AM in second. Stellenbosch move up to sixth place on 39 points.

The league title victory also sees Sundowns claim a 12th PSL title. Sundowns are on course for a treble, having already claimed the MTN8 title. They face Royal AM in a Nedbank Cup semifinal clash on Saturday.

In other results on Wednesday night, Orlando Pirates were held to a 0-0 draw by Chippa United while Kaizer Chiefs were sunk by 2-1 by Golden Arrows.

Pirates now sit in fourth place on 40 points, a point above Chiefs in fifth, who have a game in hand.

This article first appeared on EWN : Sundowns wrap up record fifth straight PSL league title