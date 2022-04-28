Is it legal for security guards to scan your ID? Attorney Karl Blom explains
- Are private premises allowed to scan your ID?
- Legal expert Karl Blom says people have the right to choose if they want to hand over their personal information
- He says South Africa's new privacy laws primarily govern how that information is stored and used
Is it legal for private establishments to request your identity (ID) document before entering their premises?
Legal expert Karl Blom says many organisations have proof of ID as one of their entry requirements.
Blom says citizens can decline to present their ID, but they cannot force their way onto the premises.
He says there is a "balancing act" between the rights of the individual and the rights of the establishment.
One cannot expect to gain admission without identifying themselves. At the same time, however, the establishment cannot misuse that personal information.
Blom, who's a partner at the law firm Webber Wentzel, says the Protection of Personal Information Act, often called the POPI Act or POPIA, governs how personal information is stored and used but it doesn't prevent entities from requesting it.
There aren't absolutes. What POPIA does is it restricts when someone may process your information and how they may do so.Karl Blom, Partner - Webber Wentzel
If one goes to a general business park and they ask for your ID... if the security guards say their policies is that they won't admit you unless they scan your ID, your option, in that case, is that you can then say no but consequent on that choice, you then won't enter the business park.Karl Blom, Partner - Webber Wentzel
You can't compel someone to allow you to enter and then withhold your ID. No, you make a choice, and POPIA allows you to make that choice.Karl Blom, Partner - Webber Wentzel
If you give someone your ID... the person who then takes that copy must use it correctly, store it securely and only use it for the purposes for which they collected it from you.Karl Blom, Partner - Webber Wentzel
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Is it legal for security guards to scan your ID? Attorney Karl Blom explains
Source : Qama Qukula/CapeTalk
