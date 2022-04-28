Ramaphosa support in the balance after ANC NEC tightens step aside measures
JOHANNESBURG - As the African National Congress (ANC) tightens the levers around its step aside resolution, some of those affected by it have viewed this as being rejected by the current leadership, with some seeking to now join forces with those opposed to party president, Cyril Ramaphosa, and his allies.
This week, the national executive committee (NEC), which is the ANC’s highest decision-making body in between conferences, moved to bar those who have stepped aside from availing themselves for leadership positions.
In Mpumalanga and KwaZulu-Natal, those facing murder and corruption charges have been elected as key officials.
READ MORE: • ANC NEC bars members who've stepped aside from standing for leadership positions • Corruption-accused Zandile Gumede elected as regional chair of eThekwini ANC • Mpumalanga treasurer Msibi reminded of decision to ‘step aside’ from ANC
Ramaphosa called on members to reflect on their decisions in light of the party’s renewal project.
ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa has enjoyed dominance in the party, with several of his detractors, like Ace Magashule, finding themselves on the back foot or even outside of the party.
But those who’ve remained loyal to him in spite of their own allegations of criminality now feel they have been slapped in the face.
Eyewitness News understands that some have vowed to no longer put any efforts into swaying members towards giving the ANC president a second term in office while those opposed to Ramaphosa have seen this move as a golden opportunity to further build up the coalition of the wounded to challenge Ramaphosa come December.
Whatever ANC members decide to do, they will have to answer for it come 2024, when they ask for another mandate from the electorate.
ANC treasurer-general Paul Mashatile will address the media on the NEC outcomes on Thursday.
This article first appeared on EWN : Ramaphosa support in the balance after ANC NEC tightens step aside measures
Source : @MYANC/Twitter
