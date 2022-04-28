'ANC proposal reform policy entrenches land control instead of breaking it'
Advocate Tembeka Ngcukaitobi says one of the key problems of land reform since 1994, has been the dominant role of land owners in the entire value chain.
They made decisions on what land is available for sale or for distribution and the price of the land, they also make decisions about the use of the land, he says.
He shares these sentiments after the African National Congress (ANC) is set to release its policy documents to its branches to discuss before the conference in December.
Speaking to Clement Manyathela on 702 Breakfast, he says that the owner-driven land reform programme has been one of the reasons land reform has been startled.
The key has been to try and break control of land owners in the land reform value chain. But the African National Congress proposal seems to entrench that control instead of break it.Tembeka Ngcukaitobi, Advocate
Listen below to the full conversation:
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_154854096_karoo-national-park-near-beaufort-west-south-africa-research-into-erosion-and-soil-degradation-under.html?vti=nuyyb20xxh595scdlf-1-7
