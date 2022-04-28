Unions reject Sibanye wage settlement offer after mine CEO gets huge bonus
Striking employees at Sibanye-Stillwater have rejected the mines final offer for an increase of R850 a month for entry-level miners and a 5% increase for artisans and officials during the multi-term agreement.
The mining company insists that this is the final settlement offer and they believe it is fair and takes into account inflationary living costs, that it's sustainable and it is in line with the interest of stakeholders.
However, mining unions Amcu and NUM do not agree with the proposed settlement.
Clement Manyathela chats to Amcu president Joseph Mathunjwa and Sibanye-Stillwater spokesperson James Wellsted to reflect on the strike at the mine.
It is sheer arrogance or hatred that the company has for workers and not that they can't afford the increase. The question is what justifies that bonus to the CEO?Joseph Mathunjwa, President - Amcu
The CEO, Neal Froneman, was not gifted the bonus, it was part of his remuneration which was approved by the shareholders, says Wellsted.
Listen below to the full conversation:
