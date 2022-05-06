Streaming issues? Report here
8 movies to celebrate mom on the 8th, this Mother's Day

6 May 2022 10:32 AM
by Barbara Friedman
Tags:
Movies
Family
mother's day

Snuggle up with mum this Sunday 8 May and celebrate her with these wonderful movies.

Mother's Day is a special time to celebrate with the moms in your life.

How about snuggling up on the couch with her and binging on these warm and fuzzy mom-related movies. Here are 8 great picks for the special day on Sunday 8 May.

1. CODA

The 2022 Oscar Best Picture winner "CODA" stands for a child of deaf adults, is the story of 17-year-old Ruby played by Emilia Jones, the hearing child of deaf parents. Her mom is portrayed by hearing-impaired Oscar winner Marlee Matlin who is an actress and activist.

2. HIDDEN FIGURES

This 2016 biographical film, is the story of three female African-American mathematicians who worked at NASA during the Space Race era in the 1960s in America and had to deal with racial and gender discrimination at work.

3. JOY LUCK CLUB

This 1993 American film deals with the relationships between Chinese-American women and their Chinese immigrant mothers. It is a moving portrayal of inter-generational women coming to terms with universal mother-daughter relationships through a specific cultural lens.

4. BRAVE

This much-loved animated movie is the story set in Medieval Scotland, where Merida, an independent archer, disobeys an ancient custom and unleashes a dark force. She sets off on her journey to overturn the curse, and after meeting an elderly witch, she discovers the real meaning of bravery.

5. MISS JUNETEENTH

A former beauty queen and single mother prepares her rebellious teenage daughter for the Miss Juneteenth pageant. Juneteenth is the day celebrated in the United States for the emancipation of enslaved African-Americans.

6. AKEELAH AND THE BEE

This adorable feel-good movie got lots of buzz when it came out, and tells the story of a young girl who discovers she has a gift for spelling and learns the lesson of overcoming fears and achieving greatness.

7. LITTLE MISS SUNSHINE

The 2006 acclaimed movie is described as a tragi-comedy and tells the story of young Olive who learns she has qualified for the "Little Miss Sunshine" beauty pageant all the way in California. The whacky family piles into a van and hot tail it to the pageant on an adventure full of tensions and hilarity.

8. STEPMOM

We couldn't leave out the 1998 movie Stepmom. It's the story of a divorced New York City couple struggling to co-parent their children - and the dynamics that enter the frame when the dad gets involved with a successful fashion photographer several years his junior played by Julia Roberts.


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : 8 movies to celebrate mom on the 8th, this Mother's Day
























