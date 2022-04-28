Streaming issues? Report here
Joburg City Guide: Fashion, food and lots of fun

28 April 2022 12:45 PM
by Keamogetswe Mosepele
Tags:
Market Theatre
SA Fashion Week
Waterfall City
Joburg City Guide

Fashion, food and fun close off your April on a high with these Joburg offerings. Here are all the best ways to spend your long weekend.

As we draw April to a close, go out and get the last bit of the autumn sun with these entertaining all-inclusive events.

Last Thursdays at Market Theatre

The Market Theatre Foundation is on every last Thursday of the month and offers a riveting live music and theatre experience.

Immerse yourself in a melting culture pot filled with live music by South Africa’s hottest music acts, exhibitions and theatre performances.

Dance the night away on 28 April 2022 at 17:00, with the feel good city vibes characterised by the Market Theatre’s rich artistic history and iconic art districts.

Tickets are R60 at the door and prebooked tickets cost R40. Secure your spot on Webtickets.

SA Fashion Week- Spring Summer collection at Mall of Africa

Bring on the glamour with a live runway showcase at one of the country's most outstanding fashion show.

SA Fashion Week celebrates 25 years as SA's top designer platform and women empowerment, inter-brand collaboration, proudly local production and ecological sustainability are central developments of this year's production.

A series of events run from 28 to 30 April at Mall of Africa. Keep an eye out for satellite shows such as The CRUZ Collective featuring three unique designers and a complimentary drink with CRUZ vodka.

Book your tickets via Quicket.

The Lifestyle Market at AgriFresh Farms

Enjoy countryside adventure with The Lifestyle Market at AgriFresh Farms near Krugersdorp.

The farmer's market is packed with tasty food stalls, a craft beer garden and farmyard fun for the kids.

Fifty food, drinks and gift stalls are on display and the little ones can enjoy tractor rides, pony rides and jumping castles.

Take a game drive across the expansive property in search of zebra, springboks and other wildlife.

Escape from the city and visit Plot 50 Zwartkrans, R563 Hekpoort Road, Krugersdorp this weekend from 30 April - 1 May.

For more information visit AgriFresh Farms website.

Mmoho Block at Waterfall City

Visit the launch of this brand new monthly market located next to Mall of Africa. The lifestyle market offers live performances, designer cocktails, sunset dancing and curated shopping and food experience.

The Mmoho Block market is a great mix of the stylish, unique and artisanal exhibition drawing inspiration from the prominent Linden Market.

Parents can tag along their kids with carnival rides and other activities catered to your small entourage.

Music performances acts include: The Soil, Lungelo Moyo, Ice n Fire and Femi Koya.

Adults can enter for R50 Kids under 12 for free.

Avoid missing out on the family fun market, book your tickets via Quicket.

The Bryanston Market

The Bryanston Market, which has been running for over 40 years, supports local organic farmers, traditional artisanship, and sustainable materials and family values.

Taking place every Thursday to Saturday from 9 am to 3 pm, the market boasts over 70 traders showcasing wood, ceramics, beads and wire artifacts.

Food and live music entertainment can also be expected with a variety of kid-friendly offerings such as puppet shows and crafting classes.

Visit their webpage for more details.

Joburg Iconic Views Experience

Johannesburg In Your Pocket and MicroAdventure Tours launches a stunning evening tour of Johannesburg hotspots. The scenic adventure spotlights the city's best views alongside a perfectly chilled glass of champagne.

The tour will start 3.30 pm for 4 pm at Rosebank City Sightseeing bus stop (cnr Baker St and Cradock Ave) returning to Rosebank at 8 pm.

Tickets cost R850, which includes food, beverages and transport. For more information, visit the Johannesburg In Your Pocket website.

Date: 30 April 2022.

Booking is essential, secure your spot here.

In Cape Town for the weekend? Find out what to do there.


This article first appeared on EWN : Joburg City Guide: Fashion, food and lots of fun




