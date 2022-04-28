Presley Chweneyagae: I am a rural boy and was stuck between football and acting





Award-winning actor Presley Chweneyagae says his role in the award-winning film Tsotsi was his first big role and it came with a big responsibility.

Chweneyagae has been in the entertainment industry for the past two decades and he started horning his career in 1996.

Speaking to Africa Melane on the Hanging Out feature on the Clement Manyathela Show, his mother noticed his skill and encouraged him to fall his passion.

I was stuck between football and acting and I think acting just came out first because it also boosted a lot of confidence in me. Being a rural boy was just necessary. Presley Chweneyagae, Actor/ producer

The beauty of my mother's decisions and the influence that she had on me, she always knew that I was kind of different. Her belief in me made her understand that I was really into this. Presley Chweneyagae, Actor/ producer

Listen to the full interview below: