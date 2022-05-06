



We celebrate these amazing moms and their beautiful children this Mother's Day. Check out these awesome Instagram photos.

1. Popular 947 host Anele Mdoda and her gorgeous son Alakhe. The 6-year-old YouTuber is a celeb in his own right and has 10k followers on Instagram

2. DJ Zinhle and her adorable daughters Kairo and Asante - who have their own Instagram with over 10k followers.

3. TV personality and actress Pearl Thusi's daughter Thandolwethu Mokoena is becoming a media star in her own right.

4. Skeem Saam actress Innocent Sadiki's beautiful daughter s. Young Emma has her own Instagram following and is on her way to becoming a YouTube star as well.

5. Media personality and 702 presenter Relebogile Mabotja shows off her beautiful bouncing baby boy. He was born on 5 May last year and has just turned 1!

6. Rachel Kolisi and her family are all love.

7. Zoleke Mandela and Baby Zingce are too precious.

8. Media entrepreneur and author Olwethu Leshabane and her adorable brood.

This article first appeared on 947 : We celebrate 8 Mzansi celeb moms and their awesome kids this Mother's Day