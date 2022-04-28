



JOHANNESBURG - The South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) has appointed Moshoeshoe Monare as the group executive for news and current affairs.

He takes over from Phathiswa Magopeni, who was axed from the post after she was found guilty of misconduct by the public broadcaster.

The SABC announced his appointment on Thursday morning.

Monare’s appointment is with effect from 1 June 2022.

This article first appeared on EWN : SABC appoints Moshoeshoe Monare as head of news to replace axed Magopeni