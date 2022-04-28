SABC appoints Moshoeshoe Monare as head of news to replace axed Magopeni
JOHANNESBURG - The South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) has appointed Moshoeshoe Monare as the group executive for news and current affairs.
He takes over from Phathiswa Magopeni, who was axed from the post after she was found guilty of misconduct by the public broadcaster.
The SABC announced his appointment on Thursday morning.
Monare’s appointment is with effect from 1 June 2022.
MEDIA STATEMENT | SABC APPOINTS MR. MOSHOESHOE MONARE AS THE GROUP EXECUTIVE FOR NEWS AND CURRENT AFFAIRS— SABC (@SABCPortal) April 28, 2022
For more: https://t.co/zcVhohuNyS pic.twitter.com/dNW9NXJ2Rc
This article first appeared on EWN : SABC appoints Moshoeshoe Monare as head of news to replace axed Magopeni
Source : Supplied.
More from Local
Is it legal for security gaurds to scan your ID? Attorney Karl Blom explains
Presenter John Maytham chats to Karl Blom, a partner at Webber Wentzel.Read More
Unions reject Sibanye wage settlement offer after mine CEO gets huge bonus
Amcu's Joseph Mathunjwa and the mine's spokesperson James Wellsted reflect on CEO Neal Froneman's R3 million bonus and wage negotiations.Read More
Human trafficking on the rise globally - and Gauteng is the main ‘hotspot’ in SA
Presenter John Maytham chats to Tershia De Klerk from the National Freedom Network.Read More
Acsa says it has enough aircraft fuel following concerns over shortages
Acsa said it still has two to three days of aircraft fuel.Read More
Ramaphosa support in the balance after ANC NEC tightens step aside measures
Some of the ANC members affected by the step aside resolution have viewed this as being rejected by the current leadership, with some seeking to now join forces with those opposed to party president, Cyril Ramaphosa, and his allies.Read More
'Immunisation can save your child's life; keep their vaccines up to date'
Presenter Zain Johnson chats to paediatrician Dr Adele Mathwin.Read More
More young people are losing their faith in democracy, research claims
Professor Joleen Steyn Kotze, a senior research specialist at the HSRC, says people are becoming disillusioned with democracy as a political system rather than as an ideology.Read More
Why having more competition in the telecoms industry could backfire
Ray White asks Steven Ambrose, MD of Atvance Intellect, why having more telecommunications players could be a bad thing.Read More
Court blocks Department of Environment's trophy hunting quotas – for now
- Black rhinos, leopards and elephants cannot be hunted for trophies until a final ruling is made on the caseRead More