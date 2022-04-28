YouthBuild SA and Trevor Noah Foundation refurbish schools in Soweto





An NGO called YouthBuild South Africa has partnered with the Trevor Noah Foundation to refurbish six primary schools in Soweto.

Youthbuild South Africa director Oupa Tshabalala says his organisation is in partnership with Noah's foundation with the aim of improving school infrastructure.

Speaking to Clement Manyathela on 702 Breakfast, Tshabalala adds that the first project was initiated in 2021 in May where 100 young people were engaged in the infrastructure development project.

The 100 young people are distributed in various schools in Soweto and their aim is to revamp and revitilise the schools. Oupa Tshabalala, Director - YouthBuild South Africa

