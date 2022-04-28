Motorists won't get another extension to renewal grace period, says Mbalula
JOHANNESBURG - Following several prior announcements to the contrary Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula has warned motorists will not get another extension to the license renewal grace period that ends next Thursday, 5 May.
Mbalula said measures to ease the renewal process for affected drivers were already being implemented across the country.
These include extended working hours at driving license testing centres until the end of next month and allowing walk-ins in provinces where online bookings are offered.
The minister said South Africa had to clear a backlog of 1.3 million expired driving license cards that had yet to be renewed.
But he also said there’s been significant progress in addressing the backlog.
As of Wednesday, a total of 789,600 driving license cards had been printed leaving the number of cards that are yet to be printed at 596,513.
“We will be able to give everybody their cards by June and over and above that we have dealt with the backlog of the past grace period – this one is new. So, we are urging motorists that there will be no grace period – between now and the fifth you can go and get a receipt beyond that you get your temporary drivers license.”
As on 27 April 2022, we had produced a total of seven hundred and eighty-nine thousand six hundred 789,600 driving licence cards.— FIKILE MBALULA | MR FIX (@MbalulaFikile) April 28, 2022
This leaves a backlog of cards to be printed at five hundred and ninety-six thousand five hundred and thirteen 596,513. https://t.co/VH5ACXkzYs pic.twitter.com/il4nA0mYUc
This article first appeared on EWN : Motorists won't get another extension to renewal grace period, says Mbalula
