Mzansi has just over a thousand Ankole cows, would you buy one?
The demand for the Ankole Cattle is increasing in South Africa and breeders have been selling the cattle for millions.
The breed, which was introduced over 600 years ago in Central Africa, can now be found in Uganda, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Rwanda and parts of Tanzania.
Relebogile Mabotja speaks to Ubhejane Wildlife owner and breeder Anton de Swardt about these cows.
There are very few of them in South Africa. It is really a question of supply and demand. The Ankole has an amazing look about them and an amazing manner about them.Anton de Swardt, Owner - Ubhejane Wildlife
There are just over a thousand of these cattle in the country. We are only 34 registered stud breeders. It is the supply and demand that drives the prices.Anton de Swardt, Owner - Ubhejane Wildlife
Last month, President Cyril Ramaphosa sold one of his Ankole cows for a whooping R2.1 million.
Besides its breathtaking looks, the Ankole cattle are renowned for their lean meat and excellent milk quality.
Listen to the audio for more.
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_167335252_african-ankole-watusi-brown-cattle-.html
More from Local
Defence lawyer in Senzo Meyiwa murder case arrested
Advocate Malesela Teffo was taken into custody in the Pretoria High Court with the proceedings now adjourned.Read More
Teaching for me is a calling, says 702 Teacher of the Year March finalist
Bongani Bingwa chats to Umqhele Comprehensive School maths and science teacher Aaron Mabaso.Read More
Outa seeks to set aside Nersa's decision to award Turkish company licences
Nersa granted Karpowership three generation permits in September, a decision that Outa said was irrational, unreasonable, and taken without regard to relevant considerations.Read More
City of Cape Town will conduct study on the takeover of rail network
Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis said the municipality has been given the go ahead by Treasury.Read More
Oh snap! JMPD admits speed cameras haven't been working - for almost a year
This means drivers who have exceeded the speed limit have not been captured on camera or fined for infringing traffic laws since May last year.Read More
Motorists won't get another extension to renewal grace period, says Mbalula
Mbalula said measures to ease the renewal process for affected drivers – are already being implemented across the country.Read More
In an era of crippling youth unemployment, are degrees still relevant?
Clement Manyathela speaks to the leaders of Sasco, SAUS and EFF Student Command about the importance of student leadership in shaping SA.Read More
162 people killed on SA's roads over Easter - Mbalula
Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula said that all provinces except the Western Cape and Mpumalanga registered a decrease in Easter road fatalities this year.Read More
Presley Chweneyagae: I am a rural boy and was stuck between football and acting
Actor/producer Presley Chweneyagae talks about his childhood, career and the role his mother had in pursuing his career.Read More