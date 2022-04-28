Oh snap! JMPD admits speed cameras haven't been working - for almost a year
JOHANNESBURG - Johannesburg motorists who have been breaking the law might be off the hook as the JMPD has not had any working speed cameras for almost a full year.
This means drivers who have exceeded the speed limit have not been captured on camera or fined for infringing traffic laws since May last year.
JMPD spokesperson Xolani Fihla said, “Traffic fines which were incurred before the 31st have been processed and motorists have been receiving those fines through their registered mails, but after the 31st no traffic fines have been processed and JMPD hasn’t been enforcing the speed limit.”
This issue extends to traffic fines as well and city is losing millions of rands in revenue.
Fihla said a new service provider has not been appointed yet, but the new tender process should be completed in a few months.
“There has been a lag regarding the contractual obligations from the previous service provider to actually getting a new service provider, there has been a slight delay regarding that,” the spokesperson explained.
This article first appeared on EWN : Oh snap! JMPD admits speed cameras haven't been working - for almost a year
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_26143975_vehicle-over-speed-warning-light.html?vti=ncmj55a1q2b8hsl09p-1-21
