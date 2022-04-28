City of Cape Town will conduct study on the takeover of rail network

Streaming issues? Report here
money-show-thumbnailjpg money-show-thumbnailjpg
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 18:09
Clicks sees interim profit jumps by 26% but warns of a tough year ahead for consumers
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Bertina Engelbrecht - CEO of Clicks
Today at 18:20
ZOOM: Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Rudi van der Merwe - Portfolio Manager at Adviceworx
Today at 18:39
Karooooo to pay shareholders their dividends despite the drop in profits and earnings per share
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
CEO Zak Calisto
Today at 18:50
More people are receiving salaries compared to a year ago according to BankservAfrica Take Home Pay Index
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Shergeran Naidoo - Head of Stakeholder Engagements at BankservAfrica
Today at 19:08
How one-sided tax laws violate taxpayer rights to fair administration
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Ernest Lai King - Managing Director of 1 Road Consulting
Today at 19:18
ZOOM Small Business Focus
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Ross Drakes - Founder of Nicework
Today at 19:33
ZOOM Personal Finance - What is the best way to fight inflation?
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Warren Ingram - Financial Adviser at Galileo Capital
No Items to show
Up Next: The Aubrey Masango Show
See full line-up
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Defence lawyer in Senzo Meyiwa murder case arrested Advocate Malesela Teffo was taken into custody in the Pretoria High Court with the proceedings now adjourned. 28 April 2022 3:41 PM
Teaching for me is a calling, says 702 Teacher of the Year March finalist Bongani Bingwa chats to Umqhele Comprehensive School maths and science teacher Aaron Mabaso. 28 April 2022 2:57 PM
Outa seeks to set aside Nersa's decision to award Turkish company licences Nersa granted Karpowership three generation permits in September, a decision that Outa said was irrational, unreasonable, and take... 28 April 2022 2:50 PM
View all Local
'ANC proposal reform policy entrenches land control instead of breaking it' Advocate Tembeka Ngcukaitobi reflects on the African National Congress policy proposal on land reform in South Africa. 28 April 2022 8:12 AM
Ramaphosa support in the balance after ANC NEC tightens step aside measures Some of the ANC members affected by the step aside resolution have viewed this as being rejected by the current leadership, with s... 28 April 2022 6:54 AM
More young people are losing their faith in democracy, research claims Professor Joleen Steyn Kotze, a senior research specialist at the HSRC, says people are becoming disillusioned with democracy as a... 28 April 2022 6:33 AM
View all Politics
In an era of crippling youth unemployment, are degrees still relevant? Clement Manyathela speaks to the leaders of Sasco, SAUS and EFF Student Command about the importance of student leadership in shap... 28 April 2022 1:16 PM
Acsa says it has enough aircraft fuel following concerns over shortages Acsa said it still has two to three days of aircraft fuel. 28 April 2022 7:04 AM
Can you turn off the 'tap and go' on your card? Here's what SA's 5 top banks say Consumer journalist Wendy Knowler looks at the 'tap and go' feature on credit cards and the safety of these contactless cards and... 28 April 2022 6:31 AM
View all Business
Joburg City Guide: Fashion, food and lots of fun Fashion, food and fun close off your April on a high with these Joburg offerings. Here are all the best ways to spend your long we... 28 April 2022 12:45 PM
'Immunisation can save your child's life; keep their vaccines up to date' Presenter Zain Johnson chats to paediatrician Dr Adele Mathwin. 28 April 2022 6:37 AM
Artist uses skulls as canvas - 'I get attached to the skulls while I paint them' The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield chats to George-based Jacqueline Chantler about her unique art form. 27 April 2022 9:13 PM
View all Lifestyle
Sundowns wrap up record fifth straight PSL league title The newly-crowned league champions wrapped up the title with four games to spare. 28 April 2022 6:10 AM
Kaizer Chiefs sack Stuart Baxter The Scotsman, in his second stint in charge of the club, leaves with the Soweto giant in fourth place, a massive 18 points behind... 21 April 2022 7:24 PM
'This race was different from others,' says Two Oceans winner Gerda Steyn Record-breaking ultramarathon athlete, Gerda Steyn, speaks about her recent success at the Two Oceans Marathon. 20 April 2022 2:37 PM
View all Sport
Presley Chweneyagae: I am a rural boy and was stuck between football and acting Actor/producer Presley Chweneyagae talks about his childhood, career and the role his mother had in pursuing his career. 28 April 2022 11:59 AM
WATCH: Guy proposing marriage at McDonald's has everyone talking Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 28 April 2022 9:56 AM
Cotton Fest – A love affair for creatives Maki Molapo attended her first Cotton Fest and this is what she had to say about it. 26 April 2022 1:30 PM
View all Entertainment
Musk's $44bn Twitter deal: 'He declined to even go through their books!' The Money Show talks to TechCentral Editor Duncan McLeod about what Elon Musk is up to buying Twitter. 26 April 2022 8:47 PM
The importance of the ‘S’ in ESG The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield and a few RMB experts break down the importance of socioeconomics within corporations. 26 April 2022 5:00 PM
Twitter is Elon Musk's latest toy but he might actually make it better - expert Presenter John Maytham chats to tech expert and PlainSpeak co-founder Alistair Fairweather. 26 April 2022 10:47 AM
View all World
Creating a sustainable future, one green building at a time Buildings of the near future are predicted to be ‘greener’ and more sustainable. But how important are these eco-friendly structur... 19 April 2022 7:11 PM
Electric trucks the answer for transporting goods on Rwanda's rough rural roads Space can be booked to transport anything from cows to coffins - Bruce Whitfield interviews Jaco Maritz (How we made it in Africa) 12 April 2022 9:14 PM
Renewable energy offers light at the end of SA’s dark power tunnel Can alternative power sources solve South Africa’s electricity deficit and bring economic opportunity for the country? 12 April 2022 5:00 PM
View all Africa
HAJI MOHAMED DAWJEE: Petrol prices: How to gamify driving to save fuel A lot of people rush or speed because they want to cut down on their journey time; this is not accurate science. 28 April 2022 11:31 AM
[BOOK REVIEW] Finding small, innovative ways to solve the big problems Economist Xhanti Payi reviews 'The Prosperity Paradox: How Innovation Can Lift Nations Out of Poverty' on The Money Show. 27 April 2022 9:13 PM
'Companies are playing fast and loose with clients' debit order dates' Wendy Knowler gets stuck in an automated response loop trying to help a client with an early debit crisis - on The Money Show 27 April 2022 7:43 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local

City of Cape Town will conduct study on the takeover of rail network

28 April 2022 2:39 PM
by Eyewitness News
Tags:
City of Cape Town
rail network
Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis

Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis said the municipality has been given the go ahead by Treasury.

CAPE TOWN - The City of Cape Town will conduct a detailed feasibility study for the takeover of the rail network.

Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis said the municipality has been given the go ahead by Treasury.

The Mayor has on Thursday reminded the council of how the service has deteriorated and he's shared the city's vision for rail operations.


This article first appeared on EWN : City of Cape Town will conduct study on the takeover of rail network




28 April 2022 2:39 PM
by Eyewitness News
Tags:
City of Cape Town
rail network
Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis

More from Local

Defence lawyer in Senzo Meyiwa murder case arrested

28 April 2022 3:41 PM

Advocate Malesela Teffo was taken into custody in the Pretoria High Court with the proceedings now adjourned.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Teaching for me is a calling, says 702 Teacher of the Year March finalist

28 April 2022 2:57 PM

Bongani Bingwa chats to Umqhele Comprehensive School maths and science teacher Aaron Mabaso.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Outa seeks to set aside Nersa's decision to award Turkish company licences

28 April 2022 2:50 PM

Nersa granted Karpowership three generation permits in September, a decision that Outa said was irrational, unreasonable, and taken without regard to relevant considerations.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Mzansi has just over a thousand Ankole cows, would you buy one?

28 April 2022 2:49 PM

Last month, President Cyril Ramaphosa sold one of his Ankole cows for a whooping R2.1 million.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Oh snap! JMPD admits speed cameras haven't been working - for almost a year

28 April 2022 2:35 PM

This means drivers who have exceeded the speed limit have not been captured on camera or fined for infringing traffic laws since May last year.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Motorists won't get another extension to renewal grace period, says Mbalula

28 April 2022 2:27 PM

Mbalula said measures to ease the renewal process for affected drivers – are already being implemented across the country.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

In an era of crippling youth unemployment, are degrees still relevant?

28 April 2022 1:16 PM

Clement Manyathela speaks to the leaders of Sasco, SAUS and EFF Student Command about the importance of student leadership in shaping SA.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

162 people killed on SA's roads over Easter - Mbalula

28 April 2022 12:22 PM

Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula said that all provinces except the Western Cape and Mpumalanga registered a decrease in Easter road fatalities this year.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Presley Chweneyagae: I am a rural boy and was stuck between football and acting

28 April 2022 11:59 AM

Actor/producer Presley Chweneyagae talks about his childhood, career and the role his mother had in pursuing his career.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

YouthBuild SA and Trevor Noah Foundation refurbish schools in Soweto

28 April 2022 11:37 AM

Clement Manyathela chats to Youthbuild SA director Oupa Tshabalala on the initiative to fix schools in Soweto on #702WeeklyFavour.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Defence lawyer in Senzo Meyiwa murder case arrested

Local

Oh snap! JMPD admits speed cameras haven't been working - for almost a year

Local

Unions reject Sibanye wage settlement offer after mine CEO gets huge bonus

Local

EWN Highlights

Measles cases soar 400% in Africa this year

28 April 2022 5:02 PM

The men of Nelson Mandela Drive in Mahikeng

28 April 2022 3:54 PM

Defence lawyer in Senzo Meyiwa murder case arrested

28 April 2022 3:41 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA