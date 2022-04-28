Clicks posts a 26% jump in profit, driven by 9.5 million ClubCard members
The Clicks Group increased sales by 13.68% in the six months to February 2022, resulting in a half-year earnings jump of 26%.
Headline earnings per share were up 20.1% to 466.9 cents (from 370.6 cents in the 2021 half-year).
Clicks increased its interim dividend by just over 26% to 180 cents per share.
RELATED: Clicks aiming for 900 stores - 'There are still 300 more pharmacies to open!'
The health, home and beauty group opened its 800th store in March.
45 new pharmacies were opened, bringing the total to 646.
The Clicks ClubCard active membership base increased to 9.5 million, accounting for 80.5% of sales during the period.
"Growth in Clicks will continue to be supported by the national vaccination programme and the opening of a further 28 stores for the year" said Group CEO Bertina Engelbrecht.
She did warn of a constrained environment going forward with consumers under increasing financial pressure and load shedding disrupting business operations.
Ray White (in for Bruce Whitfield) interviews Engelbrecht on The Money Show and asks what the Group is getting so right.
What we have done is to make use of every opportunity that was available to us over this period to accelerate our store and pharmacy rollout programme.Bertina Engelbrecht, CEO - Clicks Group
We like to say we've got a resilient business model, but also we trade in extensive categories... and these are growing categories: babies are being born every single day, you use personal care products every day...Bertina Engelbrecht, CEO - Clicks Group
Engelbrecht adds that their "phenomenal" ClubCard loyalty programme contributed hugely to sales.
The ClubCard is already now over 21 years of age... We've made it easy for people to understand how the programme works... In these six months we returned R302 million to customers in cashback rewards.Bertina Engelbrecht, CEO - Clicks Group
The one issue that particularly concerns Engelbrecht, as it does most South Africans, is the catastrophic impact of load shedding.
If there's one thing we've got to get right in this country, it's the very disruptive impact load shedding has... We've invested over R70 million in batteries to keep the lights on... with rolling blackouts there simply isn't enough time to recharge those batteries...Bertina Engelbrecht, CEO - Clicks Group
Listen to the interview with the Clicks CEO below:
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Clicks posts a 26% jump in profit, driven by 9.5 million ClubCard members
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/sunshineseeds/sunshineseeds2006/sunshineseeds200600958/148562112-johannesburg-south-africa-july-05-2011-inside-interior-of-a-pharmacy-dispensary-in-a-mall.jpg
More from Business
'VAT refund delays driving companies to point of insolvency - law must change'
The Money Show interviews seasoned tax practitioner Ernest Lai King, MD of 1 Road ConsultingRead More
'If we can't use the cash we give it to the shareholders' - Karooooo CEO
Ray White talks to the CEO of Karooooo (Cartrack), South African tech billionaire Zak Calisto, about the company's results.Read More
Outa seeks to set aside Nersa's decision to award Turkish company licences
Nersa granted Karpowership three generation permits in September, a decision that Outa said was irrational, unreasonable, and taken without regard to relevant considerations.Read More
In an era of crippling youth unemployment, are degrees still relevant?
Clement Manyathela speaks to the leaders of Sasco, SAUS and EFF Student Command about the importance of student leadership in shaping SA.Read More
Acsa says it has enough aircraft fuel following concerns over shortages
Acsa said it still has two to three days of aircraft fuel.Read More
Can you turn off the 'tap and go' on your card? Here's what SA's 5 top banks say
Consumer journalist Wendy Knowler looks at the 'tap and go' feature on credit cards and the safety of these contactless cards and asks if it can be disabled.Read More
Why having more competition in the telecoms industry could backfire
Ray White asks Steven Ambrose, MD of Atvance Intellect, why having more telecommunications players could be a bad thing.Read More
Eskom a poster child for where things went wrong after new SA's honeymoon period
ETM Analytics' George Glynos reviews South Africa's economic growth over the last 28 years - on The Money ShowRead More
Artist uses skulls as canvas - 'I get attached to the skulls while I paint them'
The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield chats to George-based Jacqueline Chantler about her unique art form.Read More