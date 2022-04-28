Clicks posts a 26% jump in profit, driven by 9.5 million ClubCard members





The Clicks Group increased sales by 13.68% in the six months to February 2022, resulting in a half-year earnings jump of 26%.

Headline earnings per share were up 20.1% to 466.9 cents (from 370.6 cents in the 2021 half-year).

Clicks increased its interim dividend by just over 26% to 180 cents per share.

The health, home and beauty group opened its 800th store in March.

45 new pharmacies were opened, bringing the total to 646.

The Clicks ClubCard active membership base increased to 9.5 million, accounting for 80.5% of sales during the period.

"Growth in Clicks will continue to be supported by the national vaccination programme and the opening of a further 28 stores for the year" said Group CEO Bertina Engelbrecht.

She did warn of a constrained environment going forward with consumers under increasing financial pressure and load shedding disrupting business operations.

Ray White (in for Bruce Whitfield) interviews Engelbrecht on The Money Show and asks what the Group is getting so right.

What we have done is to make use of every opportunity that was available to us over this period to accelerate our store and pharmacy rollout programme. Bertina Engelbrecht, CEO - Clicks Group

We like to say we've got a resilient business model, but also we trade in extensive categories... and these are growing categories: babies are being born every single day, you use personal care products every day... Bertina Engelbrecht, CEO - Clicks Group

Engelbrecht adds that their "phenomenal" ClubCard loyalty programme contributed hugely to sales.

The ClubCard is already now over 21 years of age... We've made it easy for people to understand how the programme works... In these six months we returned R302 million to customers in cashback rewards. Bertina Engelbrecht, CEO - Clicks Group

The one issue that particularly concerns Engelbrecht, as it does most South Africans, is the catastrophic impact of load shedding.

If there's one thing we've got to get right in this country, it's the very disruptive impact load shedding has... We've invested over R70 million in batteries to keep the lights on... with rolling blackouts there simply isn't enough time to recharge those batteries... Bertina Engelbrecht, CEO - Clicks Group

