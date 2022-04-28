Streaming issues? Report here
'If we can't use the cash we give it to the shareholders' - Karooooo CEO

28 April 2022 7:40 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
company results
Cartrack
Karooooo
Zak Calisto
Picup

Ray White talks to the CEO of Karooooo (Cartrack), South African tech billionaire Zak Calisto, about the company's results.

Global software company Karooooo says its subscriber base grew 17% in 2022 despite "the persistent challenging operating environment".

Karooooo posted its results for the fourth quarter and full year to end February 2022, on Thursday.

The JSE- and Nasdaq-listed company, started by South African tech entrepreneur Zak Calisto, is the owner of Cartrack.

Screengrab of Karooooo and Cartrack CEO Zak Calisto from video posted on YouTube by FleetWatch Magazine

Karooooo reported that total revenue increased 20% to R742 million (from R616 million in Q4 2021).

Karooooo's earnings per share decreased 3% to ZAR15.24 in 2022 (2021: ZAR15.65), impacted negatively by ZAR0.52 per share attributable to the once-off exceptional item expensed in 2022. Excluding the impact thereof, earnings per share increased 1% to ZAR15.76 (2021:ZAR15.65).

Karooooo statement

The company declared an interim dividend of 60 US cents per ordinary share, pertaining to the first quarter of Karooooo’s 2023 financial year, to be paid on September 12, 2022

Ray White (in for Bruce Whitfield) interviews Calisto on The Money Show.

We've got quite a high cash-generative model and at the end of the financial year we had over R700 million; we've got bank facilities of R1 billion at this point in time, largely unused...

Zak Calisto, CEO - Karooooo

We just thought, the way we've continued to generate cash in March and April... and given our growth aspirations for this financial year, we won't need all this cash... We've always had the policy: if we can't use the cash then give it to the shareholders as opposed to letting it sit in the bank.

Zak Calisto, CEO - Karooooo

A lot of the R700 million is kept in US dollars; you'd probably find it's close to R900 million with the exchange rate today...

Zak Calisto, CEO - Karooooo

Commenting on how the company weathered the impact of the Covid pandemic, Calisto says they exercised discipline and put in a whole lot more effort in order to grow.

He is confident that in six months' time the world will "normalise" and Karooooo will be able to start accelerating its growth.

We want to focus on growing Asia and Europe, but we're not losing focus on growing our business in South Africa and the continent... We believe there is still a huge untapped market in South Africa...

Zak Calisto, CEO - Karooooo

Listen to Calisto tell the story of Karooooo in the audio clip below:


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : 'If we can't use the cash we give it to the shareholders' - Karooooo CEO




