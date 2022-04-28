'VAT refund delays driving companies to point of insolvency - law must change'
One-sided tax laws are violating taxpayer rights to fair administration says experienced tax practitioner Ernest Lai King.
The MD of 1 Road Consulting has called on government to amend the Value-Added Tax (VAT) Act.
Deficiencies in the Act regarding VAT audits have resulted in the endless withholding of refunds Lai King writes in an article published on Moneyweb.
In terms of VAT law, exports are zero-rated notes Lai King, with export businesses usually falling into a net VAT refund position.
He says "the endless withholding" of VAT refunds do irreparable damage to exporter cash flows and the local economy.
I and various industry representative bodies have raised the concern that Sars is not statutorily required to finalise VAT audits within any deadline. This results in endless delays in the payment of refunds, causing companies significant financial difficulties to the point of insolvency.Ernest Lai King, MD - 1 Road Consulting
Ray White (in for Bruce Whitfield) interviews Lai King on The Money Show.
While Sars has an indisputable right to audit you, the power in the situation is unbalanced says Lai King.
He clarifies that there are laws stipulating the revenue authority must act within a particular time period - what is at issue here is the very specific instance of a VAT audit.
When a tax payer is unfortunate enough to be placed under audit, the tax payer simply has very little rights!Ernest Lai King, MD - 1 Road Consulting
Generally you'll come under a VAT audit when there's a VAT refund due to you... It's money that Sars owes you, not money that you owe Sars... The problem is that there's no statutory deadline for Sars to complete that audit...Ernest Lai King, MD - 1 Road Consulting
Because there's no formal dispute resolution process while they are carrying out the audit, you're simply placed in limbo... and the only thing you can do is go to court.Ernest Lai King, MD - 1 Road Consulting
According to Sars you can't go to court for a review of its actions says Lai King, because once you're placed under that audit there's an automatic stopper placed on you to stop any future VAT refund.
In a recent court case last year, Sars was repeatedly questioned by the High Court judge about how long it would take to complete the audit and Sars kept saying 'we can't tell you'.Ernest Lai King, MD - 1 Road Consulting
What is needed right now is to have statutory amendments because the court case last year gave us guidance. The judge said Sars must finish its audit within four months of getting all the information it required... but at the moment Sars acts as judge, juror and executioner.Ernest Lai King, MD - 1 Road Consulting
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : 'VAT refund delays driving companies to point of insolvency - law must change'
More from Business
'If we can't use the cash we give it to the shareholders' - Karooooo CEO
Ray White talks to the CEO of Karooooo (Cartrack), South African tech billionaire Zak Calisto, about the company's results.Read More
Clicks posts a 26% jump in profit, driven by 9.5 million ClubCard members
Ray White interviews CEO Bertina Engelbrecht about the Clicks Group's half-year results to end February 2022Read More
Outa seeks to set aside Nersa's decision to award Turkish company licences
Nersa granted Karpowership three generation permits in September, a decision that Outa said was irrational, unreasonable, and taken without regard to relevant considerations.Read More
In an era of crippling youth unemployment, are degrees still relevant?
Clement Manyathela speaks to the leaders of Sasco, SAUS and EFF Student Command about the importance of student leadership in shaping SA.Read More
Acsa says it has enough aircraft fuel following concerns over shortages
Acsa said it still has two to three days of aircraft fuel.Read More
Can you turn off the 'tap and go' on your card? Here's what SA's 5 top banks say
Consumer journalist Wendy Knowler looks at the 'tap and go' feature on credit cards and the safety of these contactless cards and asks if it can be disabled.Read More
Why having more competition in the telecoms industry could backfire
Ray White asks Steven Ambrose, MD of Atvance Intellect, why having more telecommunications players could be a bad thing.Read More
Eskom a poster child for where things went wrong after new SA's honeymoon period
ETM Analytics' George Glynos reviews South Africa's economic growth over the last 28 years - on The Money ShowRead More
Artist uses skulls as canvas - 'I get attached to the skulls while I paint them'
The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield chats to George-based Jacqueline Chantler about her unique art form.Read More
More from Local
Defence lawyer in Senzo Meyiwa murder case arrested
Advocate Malesela Teffo was taken into custody in the Pretoria High Court with the proceedings now adjourned.Read More
Teaching for me is a calling, says 702 Teacher of the Year March finalist
Bongani Bingwa chats to Umqhele Comprehensive School maths and science teacher Aaron Mabaso.Read More
Outa seeks to set aside Nersa's decision to award Turkish company licences
Nersa granted Karpowership three generation permits in September, a decision that Outa said was irrational, unreasonable, and taken without regard to relevant considerations.Read More
Mzansi has just over a thousand Ankole cows, would you buy one?
Last month, President Cyril Ramaphosa sold one of his Ankole cows for a whooping R2.1 million.Read More
City of Cape Town will conduct study on the takeover of rail network
Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis said the municipality has been given the go ahead by Treasury.Read More
Oh snap! JMPD admits speed cameras haven't been working - for almost a year
This means drivers who have exceeded the speed limit have not been captured on camera or fined for infringing traffic laws since May last year.Read More
Motorists won't get another extension to renewal grace period, says Mbalula
Mbalula said measures to ease the renewal process for affected drivers – are already being implemented across the country.Read More
In an era of crippling youth unemployment, are degrees still relevant?
Clement Manyathela speaks to the leaders of Sasco, SAUS and EFF Student Command about the importance of student leadership in shaping SA.Read More
162 people killed on SA's roads over Easter - Mbalula
Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula said that all provinces except the Western Cape and Mpumalanga registered a decrease in Easter road fatalities this year.Read More