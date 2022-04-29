Streaming issues? Report here
Latest Local
Home
arrow_forward

Primedia Broadcasting launches drive for KZN flood relief

29 April 2022 5:50 AM
by Staff Reporter

Primedia Broadcasting has announced a drive to assist the people of KwaZulu-Natal who were recently struck by severe floods.

Primedia Broadcasting has announced a Relief Drive to assist the people of KwaZulu-Natal who were recently struck by severe floods. The drive supports the efforts of Gift of the Givers.

Primedia Broadcasting is calling on listeners across all of its stations, brands and digital adjacencies to drop off nutritious, tinned goods at select shopping malls. The tinned goods can include canned soups, vegetables, fish, meat and beans.

Gift of the Givers will deliver all donations directly to those most affected by the floods.

Donations can be dropped off from 9 to 5 daily until Friday 6 May. Johannesburg donations can be made at East Rand Mall’s food court, close to entrances 3 and 4, and Cape Town donations can be delivered to N1 City, close to entrances 2 and 3.

Our hearts go out to the people of KwaZulu-Natal who have suffered such tremendous loss of life and property. The human impact and the personal loss and hardship is stunning - we hope that all our listeners find it in their heart to make a difference.

Geraint Crwys-Williams, Group Chief Business Officer and Chairman Primedia Broadcasting

This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Primedia Broadcasting launches drive for KZN flood relief




29 April 2022 5:50 AM
by Staff Reporter

