Advocate's arrest during Senzo Meyiwa murder trial police intimidation - lawyer





JOHANNESBURG - Defence lawyers in the Senzo Meyiwa murder case have catergorised the arrest of Advocate Malesela Teffo has intimidation by police because of the revelations made during the trial.

Teffo, who is the lawyer for four of the men accused of the Bafana Bafana captain’s murder, was arrested on Thursday in the Pretoria High Court.

A warrant of arrest was issued for Teffo in January after he failed to appear in court for trespassing.

UPDATE: SAPS says the warrant of arrest for Adv Teffo emanates from two cases of common assault and trespassing. He will appear in court the Hillbrow magistrates court this morning. #SenzoMeyiwatrial #SenzoMeyiwa pic.twitter.com/FlYNjkarSA — Kgomzzz 💕 (@motso_modise) April 29, 2022

UPDATE: Gauteng NPA Spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane confirms Adv Teffo is being arrested for failing to appear in court in January for a trespassing charge. https://t.co/oO7aloUUPt — Kgomzzz 💕 (@motso_modise) April 28, 2022

The Orlando Pirates goalkeeper was murdered at the home of his girlfriend, Kelly Khumalo.

While Advocate Teffo was being cuffed by police in the very court that he stood to address, he accused Police Minister Bheki Cele of wanting him off the Meyiwa murder case.

As his instructing attorney, Tshepo Thobane, tried to secure him police bail on Thursday night, he echoed these views.

"They're just intimidating. They're trying to stop him from dealing with this matter," Thobane said.

Just minutes before Teffo’s spectacle of an arrest, Thobane had told the court of how he and the advocate were being intimidated.

"Can you imagine while you are at home someone calls you and asks if you know a particular acting judge and if you ask that person 'why are you asking me that question?' then he drops the phone. the next thing he calls again, then I can hear paperwork on the phone, he doesn't say anything. In all, I received five calls," Thobane said.

Teffo insists that the warrant that was used to effect his arrest on Thursday had been cancelled.

While the advocate will have to answer to this matter in the Johannesburg Magistrate's Court as the accused, he is hoping to return to the Pretoria High Court as council at the end of next month when the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial resumes.

