Lady trying to sell eight leftover doughnuts for R100 gets people talking

Streaming issues? Report here
Clement Manyathela 1500 x 1500 2020 Clement Manyathela 1500 x 1500 2020
The Clement Manyathela Show
09:00 - 12:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 11:05
Relationship Focus: Marriage and money
The Clement Manyathela Show
Guests
Terence Tobin, Family Focused Financial Planner
Today at 12:05
Part four of the commission into state capture's report to be released today.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Tshidi Madia, Eyewitness News Senior politics journalist
Today at 12:10
Casac: The country needs a “full, comprehensive and proper report”.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Lawson Naidoo - Executive Secretary at Council for the Advancement of the SA Constitution (Casac)
Today at 12:15
Adv. Masemola Teffo is set to appear in the Hillbrow Magistrate's Court this after he was arrested in court.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Kgomotso Modise, EWN reporter
Today at 12:23
Whistleblower Advocate John Clarke analyses what Senzo Meyiwa murder trial defence counsel Malesela Teffo's arrest means for the justice system and the Meyiwa trial.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
John Clarke
Today at 12:27
Bringing Awareness To The Harsh Realities of Human Trafficking. Several areas in Gauteng identified as hotspots
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Katie Modrau - Country Manager at A 21
Today at 12:41
Health Minister Joe Phaahla gives an update on the government's Covid-19 response strategy and the vaccine rollout plan.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Ray White
Today at 12:45
South Africans are not happy with the state of democracy. That's according to a study by the Human Sciences Research Council.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Prof Joleen Steyn Kotze - Senior Research Specialist in Democracy and Citizenship at Human Sciences Research Counci
Today at 12:52
Sports Wrap with Mawande!
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Mawande Matheza EWN SPORTS Reporter
Today at 12:56
Spreading good news with Brent Lindeque!
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Brent Lindeque, founder of Good Things Guy
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
David Peacock - ... at Sanlam Private Wealth
No Items to show
Up Next: The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
See full line-up
The Clement Manyathela Show
09:00 - 12:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Phaahla: SA following international trends with sharp rise in COVID numbers Health Minister Joe Phaahla said that three provinces were particularly affected, accounting for 87% of cases in South Africa. 29 April 2022 8:45 AM
Advocate's arrest during Senzo Meyiwa murder trial police intimidation - lawyer Advocate Malesela Teffo, who is the lawyer for four of the men accused of the Bafana Bafana captain’s murder, was arrested on Thur... 29 April 2022 7:01 AM
Ntshavheni: Govt plans to finish first batch of digital TV installations by June Government introduced the shift from analogue TV to digital last year, indicating that households with an income of R3,500 a month... 29 April 2022 6:28 AM
View all Local
YONELA DIKO: The country deserves more from Busisiwe Mavuso What could Busisiwe and her team have done if they had focused on their Eskom business mandate and forgot about their claim to fam... 29 April 2022 10:52 AM
'ANC proposal reform policy entrenches land control instead of breaking it' Advocate Tembeka Ngcukaitobi reflects on the African National Congress policy proposal on land reform in South Africa. 28 April 2022 8:12 AM
Ramaphosa support in the balance after ANC NEC tightens step aside measures Some of the ANC members affected by the step aside resolution have viewed this as being rejected by the current leadership, with s... 28 April 2022 6:54 AM
View all Politics
Help for high school students: free apps for maths and physical sciences Ray White gets an update from Tiago Brazier, partner in the home-grown Delta Calculator apps. 28 April 2022 9:52 PM
'VAT refund delays driving companies to point of insolvency - law must change' The Money Show interviews seasoned tax practitioner Ernest Lai King, MD of 1 Road Consulting. 28 April 2022 8:42 PM
'If we can't use the cash we give it to the shareholders' - Karooooo CEO Ray White talks to the CEO of Karooooo (Cartrack), South African tech billionaire Zak Calisto, about the company's results. 28 April 2022 7:40 PM
View all Business
Lady trying to sell eight leftover doughnuts for R100 gets people talking Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 29 April 2022 8:41 AM
Joburg City Guide: Fashion, food and lots of fun Fashion, food and fun close off your April on a high with these Joburg offerings. Here are all the best ways to spend your long we... 28 April 2022 12:45 PM
'Immunisation can save your child's life; keep their vaccines up to date' Presenter Zain Johnson chats to paediatrician Dr Adele Mathwin. 28 April 2022 6:37 AM
View all Lifestyle
Sundowns wrap up record fifth straight PSL league title The newly-crowned league champions wrapped up the title with four games to spare. 28 April 2022 6:10 AM
Kaizer Chiefs sack Stuart Baxter The Scotsman, in his second stint in charge of the club, leaves with the Soweto giant in fourth place, a massive 18 points behind... 21 April 2022 7:24 PM
'This race was different from others,' says Two Oceans winner Gerda Steyn Record-breaking ultramarathon athlete, Gerda Steyn, speaks about her recent success at the Two Oceans Marathon. 20 April 2022 2:37 PM
View all Sport
WATCH: Guy proposing marriage at McDonald's has everyone talking Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 28 April 2022 9:56 AM
Cotton Fest – A love affair for creatives Maki Molapo attended her first Cotton Fest and this is what she had to say about it. 26 April 2022 1:30 PM
How much should you spend on a wedding? A couple's cheap nuptials go viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 26 April 2022 9:14 AM
View all Entertainment
Musk's $44bn Twitter deal: 'He declined to even go through their books!' The Money Show talks to TechCentral Editor Duncan McLeod about what Elon Musk is up to buying Twitter. 26 April 2022 8:47 PM
The importance of the ‘S’ in ESG The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield and a few RMB experts break down the importance of socioeconomics within corporations. 26 April 2022 5:00 PM
Twitter is Elon Musk's latest toy but he might actually make it better - expert Presenter John Maytham chats to tech expert and PlainSpeak co-founder Alistair Fairweather. 26 April 2022 10:47 AM
View all World
Creating a sustainable future, one green building at a time Buildings of the near future are predicted to be ‘greener’ and more sustainable. But how important are these eco-friendly structur... 19 April 2022 7:11 PM
Electric trucks the answer for transporting goods on Rwanda's rough rural roads Space can be booked to transport anything from cows to coffins - Bruce Whitfield interviews Jaco Maritz (How we made it in Africa) 12 April 2022 9:14 PM
Renewable energy offers light at the end of SA’s dark power tunnel Can alternative power sources solve South Africa’s electricity deficit and bring economic opportunity for the country? 12 April 2022 5:00 PM
View all Africa
YONELA DIKO: The country deserves more from Busisiwe Mavuso What could Busisiwe and her team have done if they had focused on their Eskom business mandate and forgot about their claim to fam... 29 April 2022 10:52 AM
HAJI MOHAMED DAWJEE: Petrol prices: How to gamify driving to save fuel A lot of people rush or speed because they want to cut down on their journey time; this is not accurate science. 28 April 2022 11:31 AM
[BOOK REVIEW] Finding small, innovative ways to solve the big problems Economist Xhanti Payi reviews 'The Prosperity Paradox: How Innovation Can Lift Nations Out of Poverty' on The Money Show. 27 April 2022 9:13 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Lifestyle

Lady trying to sell eight leftover doughnuts for R100 gets people talking

29 April 2022 8:41 AM
by Zanele Zama
Tags:
Krispy Kreme doughnuts
Viral
'Whats Gone Viral'
doughnuts

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Have you been wondering what's been trending lately?

Check out some of the top stories on What's Gone Viral with Khabazela.

RELATED: Guy proposing marriage at McDonald's has everyone talking

What is the weirdest thing you have ever seen a person sell?

A lady in a Facebook group for Fourways suburb tried to sell leftover doughnuts for R100!

In the post, she explains how she bought 12 doughnuts for R170, ate 4 and now is selling eight for R100.

The post has since been removed.

Listen to what else has Gone Viral below:




29 April 2022 8:41 AM
by Zanele Zama
Tags:
Krispy Kreme doughnuts
Viral
'Whats Gone Viral'
doughnuts

More from Lifestyle

Help for high school students: free apps for maths and physical sciences

28 April 2022 9:52 PM

Ray White gets an update from Tiago Brazier, partner in the home-grown Delta Calculator apps.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Joburg City Guide: Fashion, food and lots of fun

28 April 2022 12:45 PM

Fashion, food and fun close off your April on a high with these Joburg offerings. Here are all the best ways to spend your long weekend.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Immunisation can save your child's life; keep their vaccines up to date'

28 April 2022 6:37 AM

Presenter Zain Johnson chats to paediatrician Dr Adele Mathwin.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Can you turn off the 'tap and go' on your card? Here's what SA's 5 top banks say

28 April 2022 6:31 AM

Consumer journalist Wendy Knowler looks at the 'tap and go' feature on credit cards and the safety of these contactless cards and asks if it can be disabled.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Artist uses skulls as canvas - 'I get attached to the skulls while I paint them'

27 April 2022 9:13 PM

The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield chats to George-based Jacqueline Chantler about her unique art form.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Here's to finding freedom in the ocean

27 April 2022 7:46 PM

Relebongile Mabotja speaks to Cass Collier, who is the first black big wave surfing champion and one of the featured surfers in the upcoming original digital content series, Free Surfer.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Companies are playing fast and loose with clients' debit order dates'

27 April 2022 7:43 PM

Wendy Knowler gets stuck in an automated response loop trying to help a client with an early debit crisis - on The Money Show

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Family Matters: How to care for a child with diabetes

27 April 2022 6:28 AM

Above the emotional toll of having a child with a chronic illness, it can also be financially draining to manage the diet and medication needed for the child to live a normal and healthy life.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Workwear manufacturer will customise your company's gear, in-store

26 April 2022 9:49 PM

'It's the smaller things that make the difference' - Andy Rice talks branding on The Money Show.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'For most of us education policy not the best way to save for child's education'

26 April 2022 8:18 PM

Advice from Warren Ingram (Executive Director, Galileo Capital) on saving for your child's education - on The Money Show

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

We were all surprised by Adv Teffo's arrest, we want answers - General Mawela

Local

Ramaphosa receives fourth instalment of state capture report

Local

Rise in COVID cases suggests SA entering fifth wave - Phaahla

Local

EWN Highlights

Ukraine ambassador to SA: Russian invasion to impact Africa financially

29 April 2022 10:44 AM

ANC NEC doesn't want task team convenor leading women's league - Mashatile

29 April 2022 10:41 AM

Rise in COVID cases suggests SA entering fifth wave - Phaahla

29 April 2022 10:32 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA