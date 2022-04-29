Lady trying to sell eight leftover doughnuts for R100 gets people talking
What is the weirdest thing you have ever seen a person sell?
A lady in a Facebook group for Fourways suburb tried to sell leftover doughnuts for R100!
In the post, she explains how she bought 12 doughnuts for R170, ate 4 and now is selling eight for R100.
The post has since been removed.
