Phaahla: SA following international trends with sharp rise in COVID numbers
JOHANNESBURG - Health Minister Joe Phaahla said that there has been a sharp uptick in COVID-19 infections in South Africa.
The minister was on Friday morning giving an update on the latest trends, saying that the country appeared to be following international trends.
He said that three provinces were particularly affected, accounting for 87% of cases.
"Gauteng province alone accounted for 53% of the positive cases, KwaZulu-Natal 23% and the Western Cape 11%," the minister said.
The minister said that the number of infections was rising.
"Indeed, over the last 14 days the rise in infections have been sustained, from just going over 2,000, 3,000, 4,000 up to reaching 6,300 in one day," he said.
This article first appeared on EWN : Phaahla: SA following international trends with sharp rise in COVID numbers
More from Local
Ramaphosa receives fourth instalment of state capture report
The fourth instalment deals with eight topics, including state capture at Eskom, the closure of the Gupta brothers’ bank accounts and the Free State housing and asbestos scandals.Read More
Rise in COVID cases suggests SA entering fifth wave - Phaahla
The minister said that with infections rising to over 6,000 a day, the coutry looked to be ultimately heading towards a fifth wave of infections.Read More
We were all surprised by Adv Teffo's arrest, we want answers - General Mawela
Gauteng provincial police commissioner General Elias Mawela says he is meeting with the investigating officer to get clarity on the arrest.Read More
Advocate's arrest during Senzo Meyiwa murder trial police intimidation - lawyer
Advocate Malesela Teffo, who is the lawyer for four of the men accused of the Bafana Bafana captain’s murder, was arrested on Thursday in the Pretoria High Court.Read More
Ntshavheni: Govt plans to finish first batch of digital TV installations by June
Government introduced the shift from analogue TV to digital last year, indicating that households with an income of R3,500 a month or less qualify for the set-top box installations for free.Read More
'VAT refund delays driving companies to point of insolvency - law must change'
The Money Show interviews seasoned tax practitioner Ernest Lai King, MD of 1 Road Consulting.Read More
Defence lawyer in Senzo Meyiwa murder case arrested
Advocate Malesela Teffo was taken into custody in the Pretoria High Court with the proceedings now adjourned.Read More
Teaching for me is a calling, says 702 Teacher of the Year March finalist
Bongani Bingwa chats to Umqhele Comprehensive School maths and science teacher Aaron Mabaso.Read More
Outa seeks to set aside Nersa's decision to award Turkish company licences
Nersa granted Karpowership three generation permits in September, a decision that Outa said was irrational, unreasonable, and taken without regard to relevant considerations.Read More