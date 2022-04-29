Zonke shares her gratitude to God in new single 'Oko'
Multi-platinum award-winning singer-songwriter Zonke Dikane says fans should expect her latest album to be released in May.
The songstress released her latest single Oko this week and fans have started to rave about the jam.
Speaking to Clement Manyathela, Dikana explains what the song means.
The song is just me giving thanks.I tried to write it in a way that it's not so obvious what I'm talking about.Zonke Dikane, Multi-platinum award-winning singer-songwriter
The song is me giving praise, saying thank you to the Almighty for what He does for me, for always protecting me and for everything. It's me saying You have been looking out for me since. Oko is Xhosafor since.Zonke Dikane, Multi-platinum award-winning singer-songwriter
Source : Kayleen Morgan/EWN
