Zonke shares her gratitude to God in new single 'Oko'

Today at 11:05 Relationship Focus: Marriage and money The Clement Manyathela Show

Guests

Terence Tobin, Family Focused Financial Planner

125 125

Today at 12:05 Part four of the commission into state capture's report to be released today. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Tshidi Madia, Eyewitness News Senior politics journalist

125 125

Today at 12:10 Casac: The country needs a “full, comprehensive and proper report”. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Lawson Naidoo - Executive Secretary at Council for the Advancement of the SA Constitution (Casac)

125 125

Today at 12:15 Adv. Masemola Teffo is set to appear in the Hillbrow Magistrate's Court this after he was arrested in court. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Kgomotso Modise, EWN reporter

125 125

Today at 12:23 Whistleblower Advocate John Clarke analyses what Senzo Meyiwa murder trial defence counsel Malesela Teffo's arrest means for the justice system and the Meyiwa trial. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

John Clarke

125 125

Today at 12:27 Bringing Awareness To The Harsh Realities of Human Trafficking. Several areas in Gauteng identified as hotspots The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Katie Modrau - Country Manager at A 21

125 125

Today at 12:41 Health Minister Joe Phaahla gives an update on the government's Covid-19 response strategy and the vaccine rollout plan. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Ray White

125 125

Today at 12:45 South Africans are not happy with the state of democracy. That's according to a study by the Human Sciences Research Council. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Prof Joleen Steyn Kotze - Senior Research Specialist in Democracy and Citizenship at Human Sciences Research Counci

125 125

Today at 12:52 Sports Wrap with Mawande! The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Mawande Matheza EWN SPORTS Reporter

125 125

Today at 12:56 Spreading good news with Brent Lindeque! The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Brent Lindeque, founder of Good Things Guy

125 125