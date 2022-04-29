Ramaphosa receives fourth instalment of state capture report
JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa has received the fourth instalment of the report into state capture.
The Presidency confirmed its receipt on Friday.
This instalment is made up of four volumes, with six themes, including the attempted capture at National Treasury, EOH Holdings, the City of Johannesburg, Eskom and the Free State asbestos debacle which resulted in businessman Edwin Sodi and former Free State premier and now-suspended African National Congress (ANC) secretary-general Ace Magashule facing corruption charges.
Chief Justice Raymond Zondo is expected to deliver the fifth and final instalment of the report by mid-June after the High Court in Pretoria extended his deadline by six weeks.
[DOWNLOAD]: The @PresidencyZA has received the fourth part of the Judicial Commission of Inquiry into Allegations of State Capture, Corruption and Fraud in the Public Sector including Organs of State. https://t.co/IWmuovAZ6c pic.twitter.com/SZwckT5Yk6— Presidency | South Africa 🇿🇦 (@PresidencyZA) April 29, 2022
This article first appeared on EWN : Ramaphosa receives fourth instalment of state capture report
