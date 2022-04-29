



JOHANNESBURG - Defence advocate, Malesela Teffo, has been granted bail of R10,000 by the Hillbrow Magistrate's Court.

This after a Hollywood-style arrest in the Pretoria High Court on Thursday for failing to appear in court in January on a charge of trespassing.

Teffo is the legal representative for four of the men accused of killing Bafana Bafana captain Senzo Meyiwa.

JUST IN: The Hillbrow magistrates court has granted Adv Teffo bail of R10 000. This is despite the state suggesting R5000. The magistrate says it must be considered that this is Teffo's second warrant of arrest. Matter is postponed to 27 May 2022.#SenzoMeyiwa #SenzoMeyiwatrial — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) April 29, 2022

Adv Teffo makes his way into the dock at the Hillbrow magistrates court in the very same clothes he wore yesterday. @motso_modise asks him how he is doing. #SenzoMeyiwatrial #SenzoMeyiwa pic.twitter.com/ljIZaNg2H5 — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) April 29, 2022

Teffo made his way into the dock wearing the exact same attire he wore when he was apprehended on Thursday.

Once proceedings got under way, the State handed the valid warrant of arrest to Magistrate Bramdhaw, telling him that they did not oppose bail.

They did, however, suggest R5,000 bail because this was the advocate’s second warrant of arrest on this matter.

Magistrate Bramdhaw considered this and ruled that R10,000 was befitting.

Teffo will return to the Hillbrow Magistrate's Court on 27 May.

This article first appeared on EWN : Defence lawyer arrested during Meyiwa trial, Malesela Teffo, granted bail