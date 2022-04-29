Zondo recommends NPA consider corruption charges against Tony Gupta





JOHANNESBURG - The commission of inquiry into state capture has continued taking names in its fourth report, recommending more criminal investigations into members of the Gupta family.

The report was publicly released on Friday, after it was officially handed over to the Presidency by commission secretary, Professor Itumeleng Mosala, earlier in the day.

The commission had been working to try and complete the entire report by the end of the month. But on Thursday, the Pretoria High Court granted commission chair, Chief Justice Raymond Zondo, an extension until 15 June to wrap up the fifth, and final, instalment.

The fourth report spanned a total of 1,084 pages and comprised four volumes. The first volume dealt with the attempted capture of National Treasury, among others, and saw Zondo recommend that the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) consider instituting bribery or corruption charges against Tony Gupta. This over his alleged attempts to persuade former deputy Finance Minister Mcebisisi Jonas to take up the position of minister as the Gupta family’s "inside man" in exchange for millions of rands.

When Jonas took the stand at the commission in 2018, he testified that in October 2015 he had gone to the Hyatt Hotel in Rosebank to meet former President Jacob Zuma’s son, Duduzane Zuma, for a meeting that had been set up by African National Congress (ANC) businessman, Fana Hlongwane. He told the commission, though, that Duduzane had then asked to move their meeting to a more private location and that he had ultimately wound up at the Guptas’ Saxonwold compound, where one of the Gupta brothers - Tony, as it was later established - had offered him a promotion together with a whopping R600 million to work with the family. He, however, rejected the offer.

Zuma and Hlongwane both denied any wrongdoing. But in the report, Zondo found the version of events offered up by the two fell to be rejected as a “fabrication” and that Jonas had been telling the truth.

"He had no reason to lie about what was discussed at that meeting, whereas Mr Duduzane Zuma and Mr Hlongwane had a reason to lie, because, if they admitted Mr Jonas’ evidence, they would implicate not just Mr Tony Gupta in criminal conduct but possibly themselves too," Zondo found.

This article first appeared on EWN : Zondo recommends NPA consider corruption charges against Tony Gupta