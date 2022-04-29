Extension to Zondo commission shows they are not on top of their game - Casac





The Council for the Advancement of the South African Constitution (CASAC) has raised concerns over the continuous extensions being granted to the Zondo Commission.

The High Court in Pretoria granted the state capture inquiry another extension to finalise the fifth part of the report.

On Friday, Chief Justice Raymond Zondo handed over the fourth instalment of the report into state capture to President Cyril Ramaphosa.

It really does suggest that the commission is not on top of the game. Lawson Naidoo, Executive director - Casac

Many of us, in the beginning, did argue that this commission should deal with the terms of reference in sequence, deal with the matter and produce each report. My view is that the work of the commission could have been structured much better. Lawson Naidoo, Executive director - Casac

