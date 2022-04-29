Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 15:50
UJ research explores SA’s electricity crisis and the effect it has on the working class in townships
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Professor Luke Sinwell
Today at 16:10
Legal Practice Council appalled at Adv Teffo's public arrest
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Janine Myburgh, Chairperson of Legal Practice Council
Today at 16:20
Youth Jazz Festival gives young jazz artists a platform
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Nduduzo Makhathini - at Jazz Artist
Today at 16:50
A group of experts from various fields are calling on government to take a multi-disciplinary approach to mitigate the impact of climate change.
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Bobby Peek, Director of Groundwork, a non-profit environmental justice organisation based in Durban
Today at 17:10
[Analysis] S. Africa: Defence lawyer arrested in high-profile murder trial
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Mary de Haas independent researcher and violence monitor
Today at 17:20
Facebook doesn't really know where all your data goes, leak suggests
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Craig Rosewarne, Cyber Security Expert at Wolfpack Information Risk
Today at 18:09
The Fourth Installment of the State Capture Report
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Nkosikhona Duma - Eyewitness news reporter
Today at 18:12
The Money Show Explainer: Reinsurance
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Dawie Buys - Retired insurance risk manager
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
David Peacock - ... at Sanlam Private Wealth
Today at 18:38
ZOOM Friday File - Strauss & Co launches an online shop
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Frank Kilbourn - Chairman Strauss & Co
No Items to show
Latest Local
Extension to Zondo commission shows they are not on top of their game - Casac Executive director at Casac Lawson Naidoo says the commission should have released reports from two years ago. 29 April 2022 1:31 PM
Rise in COVID cases suggests SA entering fifth wave - Phaahla The minister said that with infections rising to over 6,000 a day, the coutry looked to be ultimately heading towards a fifth wave... 29 April 2022 10:32 AM
Phaahla: SA following international trends with sharp rise in COVID numbers Health Minister Joe Phaahla said that three provinces were particularly affected, accounting for 87% of cases in South Africa. 29 April 2022 8:45 AM
View all Local
'ANC proposal reform policy entrenches land control instead of breaking it' Advocate Tembeka Ngcukaitobi reflects on the African National Congress policy proposal on land reform in South Africa. 28 April 2022 8:12 AM
Ramaphosa support in the balance after ANC NEC tightens step aside measures Some of the ANC members affected by the step aside resolution have viewed this as being rejected by the current leadership, with s... 28 April 2022 6:54 AM
More young people are losing their faith in democracy, research claims Professor Joleen Steyn Kotze, a senior research specialist at the HSRC, says people are becoming disillusioned with democracy as a... 28 April 2022 6:33 AM
View all Politics
South Africa's space exploration: an imperative tool or waste of tax money? Clement Manyathela speaks to South African National Space Agency Acting CEO, Raoul Hodges about the participation of South Africa... 29 April 2022 12:26 PM
Help for high school students: free apps for maths and physical sciences Ray White gets an update from Tiago Brazier, partner in the home-grown Delta Calculator apps. 28 April 2022 9:52 PM
'VAT refund delays driving companies to point of insolvency - law must change' The Money Show interviews seasoned tax practitioner Ernest Lai King, MD of 1 Road Consulting. 28 April 2022 8:42 PM
View all Business
Your May Netflix Guide: Winter is coming, so cozy up with these best binges Enjoy some of the exciting new titles coming to Netflix this May, such as 'Savage Beauty,' 'Stranger Things 4' and the final seaso... 29 April 2022 3:37 PM
Lady trying to sell eight leftover doughnuts for R100 gets people talking Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 29 April 2022 8:41 AM
Joburg City Guide: Fashion, food and lots of fun Fashion, food and fun close off your April on a high with these Joburg offerings. Here are all the best ways to spend your long we... 28 April 2022 12:45 PM
View all Lifestyle
Sundowns wrap up record fifth straight PSL league title The newly-crowned league champions wrapped up the title with four games to spare. 28 April 2022 6:10 AM
Kaizer Chiefs sack Stuart Baxter The Scotsman, in his second stint in charge of the club, leaves with the Soweto giant in fourth place, a massive 18 points behind... 21 April 2022 7:24 PM
'This race was different from others,' says Two Oceans winner Gerda Steyn Record-breaking ultramarathon athlete, Gerda Steyn, speaks about her recent success at the Two Oceans Marathon. 20 April 2022 2:37 PM
View all Sport
Zonke shares her gratitude to God in new single 'Oko' Speaking to Clement Manyathela, the Multi-platinum award-winning singer-songwriter Zonke Dikane says her full album will be out in... 29 April 2022 10:41 AM
Presley Chweneyagae: I am a rural boy and was stuck between football and acting Actor/producer Presley Chweneyagae talks about his childhood, career and the role his mother had in pursuing his career. 28 April 2022 11:59 AM
WATCH: Guy proposing marriage at McDonald's has everyone talking Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 28 April 2022 9:56 AM
View all Entertainment
Musk's $44bn Twitter deal: 'He declined to even go through their books!' The Money Show talks to TechCentral Editor Duncan McLeod about what Elon Musk is up to buying Twitter. 26 April 2022 8:47 PM
The importance of the ‘S’ in ESG The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield and a few RMB experts break down the importance of socioeconomics within corporations. 26 April 2022 5:00 PM
Twitter is Elon Musk's latest toy but he might actually make it better - expert Presenter John Maytham chats to tech expert and PlainSpeak co-founder Alistair Fairweather. 26 April 2022 10:47 AM
View all World
Creating a sustainable future, one green building at a time Buildings of the near future are predicted to be ‘greener’ and more sustainable. But how important are these eco-friendly structur... 19 April 2022 7:11 PM
Electric trucks the answer for transporting goods on Rwanda's rough rural roads Space can be booked to transport anything from cows to coffins - Bruce Whitfield interviews Jaco Maritz (How we made it in Africa) 12 April 2022 9:14 PM
Renewable energy offers light at the end of SA’s dark power tunnel Can alternative power sources solve South Africa’s electricity deficit and bring economic opportunity for the country? 12 April 2022 5:00 PM
View all Africa
YONELA DIKO: The country deserves more from Busisiwe Mavuso What could Busisiwe and her team have done if they had focused on their Eskom business mandate and forgot about their claim to fam... 29 April 2022 10:52 AM
HAJI MOHAMED DAWJEE: Petrol prices: How to gamify driving to save fuel A lot of people rush or speed because they want to cut down on their journey time; this is not accurate science. 28 April 2022 11:31 AM
[BOOK REVIEW] Finding small, innovative ways to solve the big problems Economist Xhanti Payi reviews 'The Prosperity Paradox: How Innovation Can Lift Nations Out of Poverty' on The Money Show. 27 April 2022 9:13 PM
View all Opinion
Extension to Zondo commission shows they are not on top of their game - Casac

29 April 2022 1:31 PM
by Zanele Zama
Tags:
State Capture
CASAC
Raymond Zondo
state capture report

Executive director at Casac Lawson Naidoo says the commission should have released reports from two years ago.

The Council for the Advancement of the South African Constitution (CASAC) has raised concerns over the continuous extensions being granted to the Zondo Commission.

The High Court in Pretoria granted the state capture inquiry another extension to finalise the fifth part of the report.

On Friday, Chief Justice Raymond Zondo handed over the fourth instalment of the report into state capture to President Cyril Ramaphosa.

It really does suggest that the commission is not on top of the game.

Lawson Naidoo, Executive director - Casac

Many of us, in the beginning, did argue that this commission should deal with the terms of reference in sequence, deal with the matter and produce each report. My view is that the work of the commission could have been structured much better.

Lawson Naidoo, Executive director - Casac

Listen to the full interview below:




More from Local

Zondo recommends NPA consider corruption charges against Tony Gupta

29 April 2022 12:42 PM

The fourth state capture report was made public on Friday and spans a total of 1,084 pages and comprised four volumes.

Read More arrow_forward

Defence lawyer arrested during Meyiwa trial, Malesela Teffo, granted bail

29 April 2022 12:32 PM

Teffo is the legal representative for four of the men accused of killing Bafana Bafana captain Senzo Meyiwa.

Read More arrow_forward

Ramaphosa receives fourth instalment of state capture report

29 April 2022 10:48 AM

The fourth instalment deals with eight topics, including state capture at Eskom, the closure of the Gupta brothers’ bank accounts and the Free State housing and asbestos scandals.

Read More arrow_forward

Rise in COVID cases suggests SA entering fifth wave - Phaahla

29 April 2022 10:32 AM

The minister said that with infections rising to over 6,000 a day, the coutry looked to be ultimately heading towards a fifth wave of infections.

Read More arrow_forward

Phaahla: SA following international trends with sharp rise in COVID numbers

29 April 2022 8:45 AM

Health Minister Joe Phaahla said that three provinces were particularly affected, accounting for 87% of cases in South Africa.

Read More arrow_forward

We were all surprised by Adv Teffo's arrest, we want answers - General Mawela

29 April 2022 7:35 AM

Gauteng provincial police commissioner General Elias Mawela says he is meeting with the investigating officer to get clarity on the arrest.

Read More arrow_forward

Advocate's arrest during Senzo Meyiwa murder trial police intimidation - lawyer

29 April 2022 7:01 AM

Advocate Malesela Teffo, who is the lawyer for four of the men accused of the Bafana Bafana captain’s murder, was arrested on Thursday in the Pretoria High Court.

Read More arrow_forward

Ntshavheni: Govt plans to finish first batch of digital TV installations by June

29 April 2022 6:28 AM

Government introduced the shift from analogue TV to digital last year, indicating that households with an income of R3,500 a month or less qualify for the set-top box installations for free.

Read More arrow_forward

'VAT refund delays driving companies to point of insolvency - law must change'

28 April 2022 8:42 PM

The Money Show interviews seasoned tax practitioner Ernest Lai King, MD of 1 Road Consulting.

Read More arrow_forward

Defence lawyer in Senzo Meyiwa murder case arrested

28 April 2022 3:41 PM

Advocate Malesela Teffo was taken into custody in the Pretoria High Court with the proceedings now adjourned.

Read More arrow_forward

Trending

We were all surprised by Adv Teffo's arrest, we want answers - General Mawela

Local

Ramaphosa receives fourth instalment of state capture report

Local

Rise in COVID cases suggests SA entering fifth wave - Phaahla

Local

Defence lawyer arrested during Meyiwa trial, Malesela Teffo, granted bail

Local

Zondo recommends NPA consider corruption charges against Tony Gupta

Local

EWN Highlights

Zondo: It should be a crime for govt officials not to do their due diligence

29 April 2022 3:00 PM

Pope vows new start in fight against clerical sex abuse

29 April 2022 2:48 PM

Jet fuel shortage at OR Tambo airport resolved, says Mbalula

29 April 2022 2:31 PM

