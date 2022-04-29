Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 15:50
UJ research explores SA’s electricity crisis and the effect it has on the working class in townships
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Professor Luke Sinwell
Today at 16:10
Legal Practice Council appalled at Adv Teffo's public arrest
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Janine Myburgh, Chairperson of Legal Practice Council
Today at 16:20
Youth Jazz Festival gives young jazz artists a platform
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Nduduzo Makhathini - at Jazz Artist
Today at 16:50
A group of experts from various fields are calling on government to take a multi-disciplinary approach to mitigate the impact of climate change.
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Bobby Peek, Director of Groundwork, a non-profit environmental justice organisation based in Durban
Today at 17:10
[Analysis] S. Africa: Defence lawyer arrested in high-profile murder trial
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Mary de Haas independent researcher and violence monitor
Today at 17:20
Facebook doesn't really know where all your data goes, leak suggests
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Craig Rosewarne, Cyber Security Expert at Wolfpack Information Risk
Today at 18:09
The Fourth Installment of the State Capture Report
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Nkosikhona Duma - Eyewitness news reporter
Today at 18:12
The Money Show Explainer: Reinsurance
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Dawie Buys - Retired insurance risk manager
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
David Peacock - ... at Sanlam Private Wealth
Today at 18:38
ZOOM Friday File - Strauss & Co launches an online shop
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Frank Kilbourn - Chairman Strauss & Co
Your May Netflix Guide: Winter is coming, so cozy up with these best binges

29 April 2022 3:37 PM
by Keely Goodall
Tags:
Netflix
STRANGER THINGS 4
Savage Beauty
Superstore

Enjoy some of the exciting new titles coming to Netflix this May, such as 'Savage Beauty,' 'Stranger Things 4' and the final season of 'Superstore'.

JOHANNESBURG - Winter is coming, which means its time to start getting snuggled up and enjoy the exciting and fresh content coming to Netflix this May, such as Savage Beauty, Stranger Things 4 and the final season of Superstore.

The upcoming series Savage Beauty features breakout star Rosemary Zimu, alongside some of South Africa’s best including Nthati Moshesh and Dumisani Mbebe.

Follow the story of the young woman who infiltrates a wealthy family that created harmful skin lightening creams that destroyed her face and killed her loved ones. She becomes a force triggering their destruction but will she destroy her humanity in the process?

Here are some other titles to keep you cosy this winter: Superstore: Season 6 - 5/1/2022

The sixth and final season of the American sitcom Superstore, the series continues to follow a group of employees working at Cloud 9, a fictional big-box store in St. Louis, Missouri.

Blood Sisters - 5/5/2022

Bound by a dangerous secret, best friends Sarah and Kemi are forced to go on the run after a wealthy groom disappears during his engagement party.

Workin' Moms: Season 6 - 5/10/2022

Work-life balance? What's that? Kate, Anne, Jenny, Sloane and Val are clocking in overtime, handling big problems at the office and at home.

Our Father - Netflix Documentary - 5/11/2022

After a woman's at-home DNA test reveals multiple half-siblings, she discovers a shocking scheme involving donor sperm and a popular fertility doctor.

Senior Year - 5/13/2022

A cheerleading stunt gone wrong landed her in a 20-year coma. Now she's 37, newly awake and ready to live out her high school dream: becoming prom queen.

Bling Empire: Season 2 - 5/13/2022

New loves, new friends and new drama vie with a dazzling social scene when it comes to a circle of wealthy Asian and Asian-American friends in LA.

Vampire in the Garden - 5/16/2022

Though mortal enemies, a human girl and a vampire queen set out in search of the paradise where humans and vampires once coexisted in peace.

Who Killed Sara?: Season 3 - 5/18/2022

In this final season, as enemies become allies and the truth is finally exposed, Álex becomes fixated on solving a new enigma: What happened to Sara?

Love, Death & Robots: Volume 3 - 5/20/2022

Uncanny worlds, violent delights and twisted kicks await in the third volume of the Emmy-winning animated anthology from Tim Miller and David Fincher.

Stranger Things 4: Volume 1 - 5/27/2022

Darkness returns to Hawkins just in time for spring break, triggering fresh terror, disturbing memories — and the threat of war.


This article first appeared on EWN : Your May Netflix Guide: Winter is coming, so cozy up with these best binges




