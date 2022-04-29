Kutlwano Yika: The aspiring singer redefining street performers
Meet Kutlwano Yika, the man brightening up the day for Fourways commuters every day with his voice.
The talented, aspiring singer has become known for the covers he performs at traffic lights in the popular suburban setting, which is perfect to highlight the richness of his voice that is both emotive and serene.
Speaking of the unconventional approach to promoting his talent, Yika says performing on the roadside is a powerful way to get his name out there and share music with the public.
Yika uses street performing as a platform to showcase his versatility as a promising vocalist with the vocal characteristics of the likes of Adele, Sam Smith and Ed Sheeran.
Arguing that he is not just doing it to get a quick sign from a label, the singer says performing on the road for travellers from around the city highlights the ambitions he has and has shown him what it takes to make it in the industry through being an independent artist.
For Unplugged, Yika covered 3 songs – which he says he does because of their familiarity with the public – including a soulful rendition of Adele’s When We Were Young.
I just want people who are going to follow me on whatever socials that I have. They mustn’t just go there for just now – we’re building something huge. So when the sponsors, whatever, the record labels come to me, they know that this guy has a solid foundation.Kultwano Yika - Aspiring Singer
Listen to the full interview below.
Yika can be found on the Instagram handle: @kutlwanoyika
