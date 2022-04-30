FEDHASA asks for hospitality industry to be exempt from rates increase
Two years of lockdown hit the entire country, with the hospitality industry suffering a particularly hard blow.
The Federated Hospitality Association of South Africa (FEDHASA) has called for the hospitality industry to be exempt from the municipal rates increase to give the sector a chance to recover and thrive.
Chairperson of FEDHASA, Rosemary Anderson, speaks to John Perlman about the state of the industry and why they need a break from the increasing rates.
According to Anderson, hotels specifically are having to operate with extremely reduced turnover as a result of the lockdown.
Our turnover has been reduced horrendously, hotels for example used to have occupancy between 60-70%. Occupancy is now around 30%... the turnover of hospitality and hotels has halved, as the same time, our municipal rates have stayed the same.Rosemary Anderson, Chairperson at FEDHASA
While rates used to account for around 3% of a hotels revenue, they are now accounting for about 10%, which is making it near impossible for the industry to operate. Reducing the rates for the hospitality industry could have massive implications, not only for the businesses, but also for job creation and the country as a whole.
More from Business
South Africa's space exploration: an imperative tool or waste of tax money?
Clement Manyathela speaks to South African National Space Agency Acting CEO, Raoul Hodges about the participation of South Africa in the exploration of space.Read More
YONELA DIKO: The country deserves more from Busisiwe Mavuso
What could Busisiwe and her team have done if they had focused on their Eskom business mandate and forgot about their claim to fame?Read More
Help for high school students: free apps for maths and physical sciences
Ray White gets an update from Tiago Brazier, partner in the home-grown Delta Calculator apps.Read More
'VAT refund delays driving companies to point of insolvency - law must change'
The Money Show interviews seasoned tax practitioner Ernest Lai King, MD of 1 Road Consulting.Read More
'If we can't use the cash we give it to the shareholders' - Karooooo CEO
Ray White talks to the CEO of Karooooo (Cartrack), South African tech billionaire Zak Calisto, about the company's results.Read More
Clicks posts a 26% jump in profit, driven by 9.5 million ClubCard members
Ray White interviews CEO Bertina Engelbrecht about the Clicks Group's half-year results to end February 2022.Read More
Outa seeks to set aside Nersa's decision to award Turkish company licences
Nersa granted Karpowership three generation permits in September, a decision that Outa said was irrational, unreasonable, and taken without regard to relevant considerations.Read More
In an era of crippling youth unemployment, are degrees still relevant?
Clement Manyathela speaks to the leaders of Sasco, SAUS and EFF Student Command about the importance of student leadership in shaping SA.Read More
Acsa says it has enough aircraft fuel following concerns over shortages
Acsa said it still has two to three days of aircraft fuel.Read More
More from Local
Extension to Zondo commission shows they are not on top of their game - Casac
Executive director at Casac Lawson Naidoo says the commission should have released reports from two years ago.Read More
Zondo recommends NPA consider corruption charges against Tony Gupta
The fourth state capture report was made public on Friday and spans a total of 1,084 pages and comprised four volumes.Read More
Defence lawyer arrested during Meyiwa trial, Malesela Teffo, granted bail
Teffo is the legal representative for four of the men accused of killing Bafana Bafana captain Senzo Meyiwa.Read More
Ramaphosa receives fourth instalment of state capture report
The fourth instalment deals with eight topics, including state capture at Eskom, the closure of the Gupta brothers’ bank accounts and the Free State housing and asbestos scandals.Read More
Rise in COVID cases suggests SA entering fifth wave - Phaahla
The minister said that with infections rising to over 6,000 a day, the coutry looked to be ultimately heading towards a fifth wave of infections.Read More
Phaahla: SA following international trends with sharp rise in COVID numbers
Health Minister Joe Phaahla said that three provinces were particularly affected, accounting for 87% of cases in South Africa.Read More
We were all surprised by Adv Teffo's arrest, we want answers - General Mawela
Gauteng provincial police commissioner General Elias Mawela says he is meeting with the investigating officer to get clarity on the arrest.Read More
Advocate's arrest during Senzo Meyiwa murder trial police intimidation - lawyer
Advocate Malesela Teffo, who is the lawyer for four of the men accused of the Bafana Bafana captain’s murder, was arrested on Thursday in the Pretoria High Court.Read More
Ntshavheni: Govt plans to finish first batch of digital TV installations by June
Government introduced the shift from analogue TV to digital last year, indicating that households with an income of R3,500 a month or less qualify for the set-top box installations for free.Read More