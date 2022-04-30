Festival gives a platform to young jazz artists across the country





Some have said that Jazz is one of South Africa’s best exports.

Jazz has a rich history in our country as a way of connecting people and of expressing the struggles and feelings of the nation.

Nduduzo Makhathini speaks to John Perlman about jazz and specifically the Youth Jazz Festival, which gives young South African’s and opportunity to engage with jazz.

Makhathini is a former Standard Bank Young Artist and the 2021 Standard Bank National Youth Jazz Band conductor.

Over the past three decades, jazz has thrived in South Africa and getting the youth involved is the best way to ensure the genre continues to grow.

