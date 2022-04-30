



President Cyril Ramaphosa said traditional leaders need to investigate allegations that women do not receive land.

The president was addressing Contralesa on Saturday morning in the Eastern Cape at the organisation's 8th elective conference.

Ramaphosa said the presidential advisory panel's report on land reform and agriculture found that there is discriminiation against women.

This article first appeared on EWN : Ramaphosa: Contralesa must investigate women land ownership allegations