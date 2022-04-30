Eskom board chair hails state capture report findings into Eskom





Eskom board chair Professor Malegapuru Makgoba has hailed the state capture inquiry findings on Eskom as an important step in bringing those who undermined the state entity to book.

Eskom announced that it has set up a team which includes internal and external lawyers to study the report and ensure appropriate action is taken.

President Cyril Ramaphosa received the fourth instalment of the report with two of its volumes focused on the happenings at Eskom.

The commission chaired by Chief Justice Raymond Zondo is looking into allegations of the capture of state institutions by associates of former president Jacob Zuma.

