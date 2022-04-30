Streaming issues? Report here
This is Africa with Richard Nwamba
This is Africa with Richard Nwamba
18:00 - 20:00
Latest Local
Two drinks to avoid before going to sleep Clinical Nutritional therapist Nicci Robertson talks about sleep disorders and what foods and drinks to avoid. 30 April 2022 6:10 PM
City Power working to restore power in Eldorado Park, 12 distributors stolen City Power said there have been about ten power outage incidents and has had to attend to them in the area. 30 April 2022 3:41 PM
Eskom board chair hails state capture report findings into Eskom Eskom announced that it has set up a team which includes internal and external lawyers to study the report and ensure appropriate... 30 April 2022 1:43 PM
YONELA DIKO: The country deserves more from Busisiwe Mavuso What could Busisiwe and her team have done if they had focused on their Eskom business mandate and forgot about their claim to fam... 29 April 2022 10:52 AM
'ANC proposal reform policy entrenches land control instead of breaking it' Advocate Tembeka Ngcukaitobi reflects on the African National Congress policy proposal on land reform in South Africa. 28 April 2022 8:12 AM
Ramaphosa support in the balance after ANC NEC tightens step aside measures Some of the ANC members affected by the step aside resolution have viewed this as being rejected by the current leadership, with s... 28 April 2022 6:54 AM
FEDHASA asks for hospitality industry to be exempt from rates increase Rosemary Anderson, Chairperson at FEDHASA spoke on the John Perlman show about the state of the industry and why they need a break... 30 April 2022 10:04 AM
South Africa's space exploration: an imperative tool or waste of tax money? Clement Manyathela speaks to South African National Space Agency Acting CEO, Raoul Hodges about the participation of South Africa... 29 April 2022 12:26 PM
Help for high school students: free apps for maths and physical sciences Ray White gets an update from Tiago Brazier, partner in the home-grown Delta Calculator apps. 28 April 2022 9:52 PM
The upside of failure keeps you humble, says SA actress Kate Normington South African singer, songwriter and actress chats to Relebogile Mabotja about failure as an artist. 30 April 2022 10:06 AM
Festival gives a platform to young jazz artists across the country Nduduzo Makhathini speaks to John Perlman about jazz and specifically the Youth Jazz Festival, which gives young South African's a... 30 April 2022 10:03 AM
Kutlwano Yika: The aspiring singer redefining street performers Relebogile Mabotja speaks to Kutlwano Yika, an aspiring singer, about his career and unconventional approach performing on Unplugg... 29 April 2022 6:29 PM
Sundowns wrap up record fifth straight PSL league title The newly-crowned league champions wrapped up the title with four games to spare. 28 April 2022 6:10 AM
Kaizer Chiefs sack Stuart Baxter The Scotsman, in his second stint in charge of the club, leaves with the Soweto giant in fourth place, a massive 18 points behind... 21 April 2022 7:24 PM
'This race was different from others,' says Two Oceans winner Gerda Steyn Record-breaking ultramarathon athlete, Gerda Steyn, speaks about her recent success at the Two Oceans Marathon. 20 April 2022 2:37 PM
Zonke shares her gratitude to God in new single 'Oko' Speaking to Clement Manyathela, the Multi-platinum award-winning singer-songwriter Zonke Dikane says her full album will be out in... 29 April 2022 10:41 AM
Presley Chweneyagae: I am a rural boy and was stuck between football and acting Actor/producer Presley Chweneyagae talks about his childhood, career and the role his mother had in pursuing his career. 28 April 2022 11:59 AM
WATCH: Guy proposing marriage at McDonald's has everyone talking Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 28 April 2022 9:56 AM
Musk's $44bn Twitter deal: 'He declined to even go through their books!' The Money Show talks to TechCentral Editor Duncan McLeod about what Elon Musk is up to buying Twitter. 26 April 2022 8:47 PM
The importance of the 'S' in ESG The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield and a few RMB experts break down the importance of socioeconomics within corporations. 26 April 2022 5:00 PM
Twitter is Elon Musk's latest toy but he might actually make it better - expert Presenter John Maytham chats to tech expert and PlainSpeak co-founder Alistair Fairweather. 26 April 2022 10:47 AM
The importance of the 'S' in ESG The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield and a few RMB experts break down the importance of socioeconomics within corporations. 26 April 2022 5:00 PM
Creating a sustainable future, one green building at a time Buildings of the near future are predicted to be 'greener' and more sustainable. But how important are these eco-friendly structur... 19 April 2022 7:11 PM
Electric trucks the answer for transporting goods on Rwanda's rough rural roads Space can be booked to transport anything from cows to coffins - Bruce Whitfield interviews Jaco Maritz (How we made it in Africa) 12 April 2022 9:14 PM
HAJI MOHAMED DAWJEE: Petrol prices: How to gamify driving to save fuel A lot of people rush or speed because they want to cut down on their journey time; this is not accurate science. 28 April 2022 11:31 AM
[BOOK REVIEW] Finding small, innovative ways to solve the big problems Economist Xhanti Payi reviews 'The Prosperity Paradox: How Innovation Can Lift Nations Out of Poverty' on The Money Show. 27 April 2022 9:13 PM
'Companies are playing fast and loose with clients' debit order dates' Wendy Knowler gets stuck in an automated response loop trying to help a client with an early debit crisis - on The Money Show 27 April 2022 7:43 PM
Two drinks to avoid before going to sleep

30 April 2022 6:10 PM
by Zanele Zama
Alcohol
Coffee
sleep
Drinks

Clinical Nutritional therapist Nicci Robertson talks about sleep disorders and what foods and drinks to avoid.

Clinical Nutritional therapist Nicci Robertson says the vast majority of adults struggle with sleep.

Speaking to Gugs Mhlungu, Robertson says there is a blurred line when it comes to nutritional advice on what to eat before sleeping because people have different levels of tolerance to different types of food.

Robertson explains what kind of food one should avoid before going to sleep.

There are plenty of people that can have coffee right before bed and it doesn't disturb their sleep. They might be falling asleep but they are not going into a deep sleep. Deep sleep is very important for brain health.

Nicci Robertson, Clinical Nutritional therapist & founder of Re-invent Health

Alcohol consumption is another big problem. We drink alcohol to relax and a lot of us feel sleepy after we've had alcohol but again it's a false sense of relaxation. It prevents us from a deep sleep.

Nicci Robertson, Clinical Nutritional therapist & founder of Re-invent Health

Listen to the full interview below:




Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
