Two drinks to avoid before going to sleep





Clinical Nutritional therapist Nicci Robertson says the vast majority of adults struggle with sleep.

Speaking to Gugs Mhlungu, Robertson says there is a blurred line when it comes to nutritional advice on what to eat before sleeping because people have different levels of tolerance to different types of food.

Robertson explains what kind of food one should avoid before going to sleep.

There are plenty of people that can have coffee right before bed and it doesn't disturb their sleep. They might be falling asleep but they are not going into a deep sleep. Deep sleep is very important for brain health. Nicci Robertson, Clinical Nutritional therapist & founder of Re-invent Health

Alcohol consumption is another big problem. We drink alcohol to relax and a lot of us feel sleepy after we've had alcohol but again it's a false sense of relaxation. It prevents us from a deep sleep. Nicci Robertson, Clinical Nutritional therapist & founder of Re-invent Health

