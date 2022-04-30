City Power working to restore power in Eldorado Park, 12 distributors stolen





Twelve distributors at the Eldorado Park substation have been stolen and another fault has been detected inside the substation.

City Power said there have been about ten power outage incidents and had to attend to them in the area.

It has been almost three weeks since Eldorado Park and some surrounding areas have had intermittent electricity supply due to a fire that broke out at the local substation.

Some areas have been restored with power while others remain in the dark.

City Power spokesperson Isaac Mangena says the teams have been deployed to Freedom Park, Pimville Zone nine and the Joscho flats among others to deal with the outages backlog.

