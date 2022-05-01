COVID-19: South Africa records 6,527 new cases
There are more than 42,700 active covid-19 cases in the country as 6,527 cases were identified in the past 24 hours.
The National Institute of Communicable Diseases says this increase represents a 21.5 percent positivity rate also pushing our known caseload to over 3.7 million.
According to last night's report, the institute says three people lost their lives in the past 48-hour count meaning that the virus has claimed - 100,363 lives.
Gauteng, KwaZulu-Natal and the Western Cape are currently the three provinces that account for a majority of the country's caseload.
The health department says our recovery rate is at 96.2 percent while more than 34 million people have so far received their jabs
As of today the cumulative number of #COVID19 cases identified in SA is 3 791 925 with 6 527 new cases reported. Today 3 deaths have been reported bringing the total to 100 363 deaths. The cumulative number of recoveries now stand at 3 648 831 with a recovery rate of 96,2% pic.twitter.com/c5oWck6jw4— Department of Health (@HealthZA) April 30, 2022
This article first appeared on EWN : COVID-19: South Africa records 6,527 new cases
