South Africans have no reason to celebrate workers day, says Numsa





JOHANNESBURG - Trade union National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (NUMSA) believes South Africans have no reason to celebrate workers' day adding that the working class and the poor of this country have reached a breaking point.

Today's commemoration of international labour day in South Africa falls against the backdrop of a crippling high unemployment rate which is now at a staggering 35 percent.

Numsa said despite the sacrifices made by many during the liberation movement, the black working class in this country continue to struggle.

Meanwhile, African National Congress (ANC) President Cyril Ramaphosa will lead workers' day celebrations at the Royal Bafokeng stadium in Rustenburg in the North-West. He will share the stage with Cosatu's president Zingiswa Losi and the SACP general-secretary DR Blade Nzimande.

