Today at 13:12
Slipper Day
Afternoons with Relebogile Mabotja
Guests
Julia Sotirianakos
Today at 13:35
'From Koe'siestes To Kneidlach With Kids'
Afternoons with Relebogile Mabotja
Guests
Chantal Stanfield - Singer and Actress
Today at 14:05
Parenting and Parents - Compulsory early childhood education : What parents need to know
Afternoons with Relebogile Mabotja
Guests
Lynda Eagle - Academic Advisor at ADvTECH Schools
Today at 14:35
The Naked Scientist
Afternoons with Relebogile Mabotja
Guests
Chris Smith - Chair of Science at University of Cambridge
Today at 15:10
EWN: State Capture report : Matsela Koko way forward
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Nkosikhona Duma, Eyewitness News Reporter
Today at 16:10
Fifth Covid wave coming
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Prof Mosa Moshabela, Deputy Vice-Chancellor of Research and Innovation at University Of Kwa-Zulu Nat
Today at 16:50
What to do in the event of a home fire
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Wynand Engelbrecht, CEO of Fire Ops South Africa
Today at 18:20
[PITCHED] Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Richard de Villiers - Global Wealth Manager at UBS Financial Services
No Items to show
SANDF struggling to protect military bases due to underfunding - defence expert

2 May 2022 8:10 AM
by Qama Qukula
Tags:
SANDF
SA soldiers
military bases

Presenter John Maytham chats to 'Defence Web' editor Guy Martin.
  • Defence Web editor Guy Martin says budget cuts are affecting the SANDF's ability to protect its bases.
  • He says budget constraints are also hampering the maintenance of the force's serviceable fleet.
Soldiers from the South African National Defence Force (SANDF).

The ability of the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) to protect its military bases and facilities has come into question amid a growing civilian threat.

The Special Forces School at Murrayhill, north of Pretoria, is reportedly under siege by shack dwellers who have been stealing electricity cables and illegally connecting water infrastructure.

Parliament's portfolio committee on defence and military veterans recently visited the training facility and called for action to stop the encroachment by civilian populations.

At the same time, a military base in Makhanda in the Eastern Cape has been without fencing due to theft in the area.

Defence Web editor Guy Martin says residents have taken hand grenades and other items from the 6 SA Infantry (SAI) Battalion in Makhanda.

According to Martin, the SANDF does not have enough money to replace the perimeter fencing or service its equipment, including some of its aircraft.

"It doesn't inspire much confidence in the defence force if it can't even protect its own perimeter fence," he tells CapeTalk.

The SANDF is so short-funded... budget cuts are seeing them struggle to maintain things like the fences around their own units, as in Makhanda, and just to maintain and service equipment.

Guy Martin, Editor - Defence Web

At Murrayhill... the base is, as far as I understand it, quite well secured. The problem is that informal settlements are growing very rapidly around the facility, and electricity and water connections are being diverted for use in those informal settlements. The base itself is still pretty secure.

Guy Martin, Editor - Defence Web

In Makhanda, the perimeter fence has literally been carted away, and that is quite an embarrassment and a failure on the military's part... This opens up not only the base to people coming in and stealing more equipment and items but it's also a security risk from the point of view of those living in the area.

Guy Martin, Editor - Defence Web

Some residents in Makhanda got through the broken fence and they were picking up old hand grenades, there's live rounds of ammunition lying about.

Guy Martin, Editor - Defence Web

This article first appeared on CapeTalk : SANDF struggling to protect military bases due to underfunding - defence expert




