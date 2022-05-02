SANDF struggling to protect military bases due to underfunding - defence expert
- Defence Web editor Guy Martin says budget cuts are affecting the SANDF's ability to protect its bases.
- He says budget constraints are also hampering the maintenance of the force's serviceable fleet.
The ability of the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) to protect its military bases and facilities has come into question amid a growing civilian threat.
The Special Forces School at Murrayhill, north of Pretoria, is reportedly under siege by shack dwellers who have been stealing electricity cables and illegally connecting water infrastructure.
Parliament's portfolio committee on defence and military veterans recently visited the training facility and called for action to stop the encroachment by civilian populations.
At the same time, a military base in Makhanda in the Eastern Cape has been without fencing due to theft in the area.
Defence Web editor Guy Martin says residents have taken hand grenades and other items from the 6 SA Infantry (SAI) Battalion in Makhanda.
According to Martin, the SANDF does not have enough money to replace the perimeter fencing or service its equipment, including some of its aircraft.
"It doesn't inspire much confidence in the defence force if it can't even protect its own perimeter fence," he tells CapeTalk.
The SANDF is so short-funded... budget cuts are seeing them struggle to maintain things like the fences around their own units, as in Makhanda, and just to maintain and service equipment.Guy Martin, Editor - Defence Web
At Murrayhill... the base is, as far as I understand it, quite well secured. The problem is that informal settlements are growing very rapidly around the facility, and electricity and water connections are being diverted for use in those informal settlements. The base itself is still pretty secure.Guy Martin, Editor - Defence Web
In Makhanda, the perimeter fence has literally been carted away, and that is quite an embarrassment and a failure on the military's part... This opens up not only the base to people coming in and stealing more equipment and items but it's also a security risk from the point of view of those living in the area.Guy Martin, Editor - Defence Web
Some residents in Makhanda got through the broken fence and they were picking up old hand grenades, there's live rounds of ammunition lying about.Guy Martin, Editor - Defence Web
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : SANDF struggling to protect military bases due to underfunding - defence expert
Source : Bertram Malgas/Eyewitness News
Grateful Gibson Nzimande hopes to pay forward generosity shown by South Africans
It's not every day that someone can say that their life has changed overnight but that is what happened to the 34-year-old Gibson Nzimande, who went from being homeless to having a place to stay and a chance to complete his master's degree.Read More
Those implicated in state capture must be removed from Parly and Cabinet - Outa
Presenter John Maytham chats to Rudi Heyneke, the project manager at the Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa) about the fourth instalment of the state capture report.Read More
Municipality blamed for R43.5m Randfontein old age home being empty for 6 years
Presenter Bongani Bingwa chats to Gauteng Social Development spokesperson Feziwe Ndwayana and the Democratic Alliance (DA)'s Bronwyn Engelbrecht.Read More
No longer homeless, Gibson Nzimande stunned by outpouring of support for him
Gibson Nzimande, an honours graduate, said that he has been given an opportunity to complete his master's, which he had to place on hold when he lost his home.Read More
SAMRC: Omicron sub-variants driving spike in COVID cases
South Africa is seeing a rapid rise in COVID-19 cases, with Gauteng still accounting for most of the new infections in the country, followed by flood-hit KwaZulu-Natal.Read More
NW authorities on high alert after Ramaphosa May Day address disrupted
President Cyril Ramaphosa was forced to abandon the national Cosatu event at the Royal Bafokeng Sport Palace after protesting mine workers refused to allow him to speak.Read More
South Africans have no reason to celebrate workers day, says Numsa
Today's commemoration of international labour day in South Africa falls against the backdrop of a crippling high unemployment rate which is now at a staggering 35 percentRead More
Mkhize aides fight back in Digital Vibes scandal
Former Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize’s associates Tahera Mather and Naadhira Mitha are fighting back against corruption allegations and have enlisted the help of former National Director of Public Prosecutions Advocate Shaun Abrahams.Read More
COVID-19: South Africa records 6,527 new cases
The National Institute of Communicable Diseases says this increase represents a 21.5 percent positivity rate also pushing our known caseload to over 3.7 million.Read More
YONELA DIKO: The country deserves more from Busisiwe Mavuso
What could Busisiwe and her team have done if they had focused on their Eskom business mandate and forgot about their claim to fame?Read More
'ANC proposal reform policy entrenches land control instead of breaking it'
Advocate Tembeka Ngcukaitobi reflects on the African National Congress policy proposal on land reform in South Africa.Read More
Ramaphosa support in the balance after ANC NEC tightens step aside measures
Some of the ANC members affected by the step aside resolution have viewed this as being rejected by the current leadership, with some seeking to now join forces with those opposed to party president, Cyril Ramaphosa, and his allies.Read More
More young people are losing their faith in democracy, research claims
Professor Joleen Steyn Kotze, a senior research specialist at the HSRC, says people are becoming disillusioned with democracy as a political system rather than as an ideology.Read More
Eskom a poster child for where things went wrong after new SA's honeymoon period
ETM Analytics' George Glynos reviews South Africa's economic growth over the last 28 years - on The Money ShowRead More
[BOOK REVIEW] Finding small, innovative ways to solve the big problems
Economist Xhanti Payi reviews 'The Prosperity Paradox: How Innovation Can Lift Nations Out of Poverty' on The Money Show.Read More