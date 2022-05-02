Streaming issues? Report here
NW authorities on high alert after Ramaphosa May Day address disrupted

2 May 2022 6:22 AM
by Zulpha Khan
Tags:
Cosatu
AMCU
NUM
May Day
President Cyril Ramaphosa
ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa
Sibanye Stillwater

President Cyril Ramaphosa was forced to abandon the national Cosatu event at the Royal Bafokeng Sport Palace after protesting mine workers refused to allow him to speak.

CAPE TOWN - Law enforcement and police officials in the North West are on high alert following the disruption of a May Day rally on Sunday.

President Cyril Ramaphosa was forced to abandon the national Cosatu event at the Royal Bafokeng Sports Palace after protesting mine workers refused to allow him to speak.

North West police spokesperson Brigadier Sabata Mokgwabone said that proceedings were brought to a standstill.

"This disruption led to the event ultimately being called off. The situation is currently stable with no reports of injuries, loss of lives or damage to property," Mokgwabone said.

Mokgwabone said that authorities were disappointed in how the events unfolded at the stadium.

"Decisive action will be taken against anyone who breaks the law or threatens the safety and security of law-abiding citizens in the province," Mokgwabone said.


This article first appeared on EWN : NW authorities on high alert after Ramaphosa May Day address disrupted




