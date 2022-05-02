SAMRC: Omicron sub-variants driving spike in COVID cases

Streaming issues? Report here
Afternoons with Relebogile Mabotja
13:00 - 15:00
Today at 13:12
Slipper Day
Afternoons with Relebogile Mabotja
Guests
Julia Sotirianakos
Today at 13:35
'From Koe'siestes To Kneidlach With Kids'
Afternoons with Relebogile Mabotja
Guests
Chantal Stanfield - Singer and Actress
Today at 14:05
Parenting and Parents - Compulsory early childhood education : What parents need to know
Afternoons with Relebogile Mabotja
Guests
Lynda Eagle - Academic Advisor at ADvTECH Schools
Today at 14:35
The Naked Scientist
Afternoons with Relebogile Mabotja
Guests
Chris Smith - Chair of Science at University of Cambridge
Today at 15:10
EWN: State Capture report : Matsela Koko way forward
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Nkosikhona Duma, Eyewitness News Reporter
Today at 16:10
Fifth Covid wave coming
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Prof Mosa Moshabela, Deputy Vice-Chancellor of Research and Innovation at University Of Kwa-Zulu Nat
Today at 16:50
What to do in the event of a home fire
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Wynand Engelbrecht, CEO of Fire Ops South Africa
Today at 18:20
[PITCHED] Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Richard de Villiers - Global Wealth Manager at UBS Financial Services
Afternoons with Relebogile Mabotja
13:00 - 15:00
Latest Local
No longer homeless, Gibson Nzimande stunned by outpouring of support for him Gibson Nzimande, an honours graduate, said that he has been given an opportunity to complete his master's, which he had to place o... 2 May 2022 9:02 AM
NW authorities on high alert after Ramaphosa May Day address disrupted President Cyril Ramaphosa was forced to abandon the national Cosatu event at the Royal Bafokeng Sport Palace after protesting mine... 2 May 2022 6:22 AM
South Africans have no reason to celebrate workers day, says Numsa Today's commemoration of international labour day in South Africa falls against the backdrop of a crippling high unemployment rate... 1 May 2022 2:06 PM
View all Local
Mkhize aides fight back in Digital Vibes scandal Former Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize’s associates Tahera Mather and Naadhira Mitha are fighting back against corruption allegati... 1 May 2022 9:18 AM
YONELA DIKO: The country deserves more from Busisiwe Mavuso What could Busisiwe and her team have done if they had focused on their Eskom business mandate and forgot about their claim to fam... 29 April 2022 10:52 AM
'ANC proposal reform policy entrenches land control instead of breaking it' Advocate Tembeka Ngcukaitobi reflects on the African National Congress policy proposal on land reform in South Africa. 28 April 2022 8:12 AM
View all Politics
FEDHASA asks for hospitality industry to be exempt from rates increase Rosemary Anderson, Chairperson at FEDHASA spoke on the John Perlman show about the state of the industry and why they need a break... 30 April 2022 10:04 AM
South Africa's space exploration: an imperative tool or waste of tax money? Clement Manyathela speaks to South African National Space Agency Acting CEO, Raoul Hodges about the participation of South Africa... 29 April 2022 12:26 PM
Help for high school students: free apps for maths and physical sciences Ray White gets an update from Tiago Brazier, partner in the home-grown Delta Calculator apps. 28 April 2022 9:52 PM
View all Business
The upside of failure keeps you humble, says SA actress Kate Normington South African singer, songwriter and actress chats to Relebogile Mabotja about failure as an artist. 30 April 2022 10:06 AM
Festival gives a platform to young jazz artists across the country Nduduzo Makhathini speaks to John Perlman about the Youth Jazz Festival, which gives young South Africans an opportunity to engage... 30 April 2022 10:03 AM
Kutlwano Yika: The aspiring singer redefining street performers Relebogile Mabotja speaks to Kutlwano Yika, an aspiring singer, about his career and unconventional approach performing on Unplugg... 29 April 2022 6:29 PM
View all Lifestyle
Sundowns wrap up record fifth straight PSL league title The newly-crowned league champions wrapped up the title with four games to spare. 28 April 2022 6:10 AM
Kaizer Chiefs sack Stuart Baxter The Scotsman, in his second stint in charge of the club, leaves with the Soweto giant in fourth place, a massive 18 points behind... 21 April 2022 7:24 PM
'This race was different from others,' says Two Oceans winner Gerda Steyn Record-breaking ultramarathon athlete, Gerda Steyn, speaks about her recent success at the Two Oceans Marathon. 20 April 2022 2:37 PM
View all Sport
Zonke shares her gratitude to God in new single 'Oko' Speaking to Clement Manyathela, the Multi-platinum award-winning singer-songwriter Zonke Dikane says her full album will be out in... 29 April 2022 10:41 AM
Presley Chweneyagae: I am a rural boy and was stuck between football and acting Actor/producer Presley Chweneyagae talks about his childhood, career and the role his mother had in pursuing his career. 28 April 2022 11:59 AM
WATCH: Guy proposing marriage at McDonald's has everyone talking Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 28 April 2022 9:56 AM
View all Entertainment
Musk's $44bn Twitter deal: 'He declined to even go through their books!' The Money Show talks to TechCentral Editor Duncan McLeod about what Elon Musk is up to buying Twitter. 26 April 2022 8:47 PM
The importance of the ‘S’ in ESG The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield and a few RMB experts break down the importance of socioeconomics within corporations. 26 April 2022 5:00 PM
Twitter is Elon Musk's latest toy but he might actually make it better - expert Presenter John Maytham chats to tech expert and PlainSpeak co-founder Alistair Fairweather. 26 April 2022 10:47 AM
View all World
The importance of the ‘S’ in ESG The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield and a few RMB experts break down the importance of socioeconomics within corporations. 26 April 2022 5:00 PM
Creating a sustainable future, one green building at a time Buildings of the near future are predicted to be ‘greener’ and more sustainable. But how important are these eco-friendly structur... 19 April 2022 7:11 PM
Electric trucks the answer for transporting goods on Rwanda's rough rural roads Space can be booked to transport anything from cows to coffins - Bruce Whitfield interviews Jaco Maritz (How we made it in Africa) 12 April 2022 9:14 PM
View all Africa
YONELA DIKO: The country deserves more from Busisiwe Mavuso What could Busisiwe and her team have done if they had focused on their Eskom business mandate and forgot about their claim to fam... 29 April 2022 10:52 AM
HAJI MOHAMED DAWJEE: Petrol prices: How to gamify driving to save fuel A lot of people rush or speed because they want to cut down on their journey time; this is not accurate science. 28 April 2022 11:31 AM
[BOOK REVIEW] Finding small, innovative ways to solve the big problems Economist Xhanti Payi reviews 'The Prosperity Paradox: How Innovation Can Lift Nations Out of Poverty' on The Money Show. 27 April 2022 9:13 PM
View all Opinion
SAMRC: Omicron sub-variants driving spike in COVID cases

2 May 2022 6:56 AM
by Veronica Mokhoali
Tags:
South African Medical Research Council
Coronavirus
COVID-19 wave

South Africa is seeing a rapid rise in COVID-19 cases, with Gauteng still accounting for most of the new infections in the country, followed by flood-hit KwaZulu-Natal.

JOHANNESBURG - The South African Medical Research Council (SAMRC) said that while it was still too early to officially declare the arrival of a new COVID-19 wave, the next few days would be crucial in determining the pandemic's trajectory.

South Africa is seeing a rapid rise in COVID-19 cases, with Gauteng still accounting for most of the new infections in the country, followed by flood-hit KwaZulu-Natal.

New case numbers have been dwindling since February.

ALSO READ:Rise in COVID cases suggests SA entering fifth wave - PhaahlaPhaahla: SA following international trends with sharp rise in COVID numbers

But a new Omicron sub-variant has caused a surge in infections.

"Almost half of the infections are in Gauteng and the has been a small increase in hospital admissions and it's too early to say if there is an increase in death," the SAMRC's Dr Fareed Abdullah said.

Dr Abdullah said that warning signs of the fifth wave of COVID-19 had emerged over the past week, with the Omicron sub-variants responsible for the current spike in cases.

"It seems that the A.4 and the A.5 sub-variants are definitely what is driving the fifth wave. There is clearly an increase in the number of cases as well as hospitalisations," Abdullah said.

But while the rise in infections and hospitalisations are undeniable, Abdullah said that it was still too early to tell how severe the fifth wave would be.

WATCH: Phaahla: There has been a sharp uptick in COVID-19 infections


This article first appeared on EWN : SAMRC: Omicron sub-variants driving spike in COVID cases




More from Local

Grateful Gibson Nzimande hopes to pay forward generosity shown by South Africans

2 May 2022 12:03 PM

It's not every day that someone can say that their life has changed overnight but that is what happened to the 34-year-old Gibson Nzimande, who went from being homeless to having a place to stay and a chance to complete his master's degree.

Read More arrow_forward

Those implicated in state capture must be removed from Parly and Cabinet - Outa

2 May 2022 10:11 AM

Presenter John Maytham chats to Rudi Heyneke, the project manager at the Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa) about the fourth instalment of the state capture report.

Read More arrow_forward

Municipality blamed for R43.5m Randfontein old age home being empty for 6 years

2 May 2022 9:23 AM

Presenter Bongani Bingwa chats to Gauteng Social Development spokesperson Feziwe Ndwayana and the Democratic Alliance (DA)'s Bronwyn Engelbrecht.

Read More arrow_forward

No longer homeless, Gibson Nzimande stunned by outpouring of support for him

2 May 2022 9:02 AM

Gibson Nzimande, an honours graduate, said that he has been given an opportunity to complete his master's, which he had to place on hold when he lost his home.

Read More arrow_forward

SANDF struggling to protect military bases due to underfunding - defence expert

2 May 2022 8:10 AM

Presenter John Maytham chats to 'Defence Web' editor Guy Martin.

Read More arrow_forward

NW authorities on high alert after Ramaphosa May Day address disrupted

2 May 2022 6:22 AM

President Cyril Ramaphosa was forced to abandon the national Cosatu event at the Royal Bafokeng Sport Palace after protesting mine workers refused to allow him to speak.

Read More arrow_forward

South Africans have no reason to celebrate workers day, says Numsa

1 May 2022 2:06 PM

Today's commemoration of international labour day in South Africa falls against the backdrop of a crippling high unemployment rate which is now at a staggering 35 percent

Read More arrow_forward

Mkhize aides fight back in Digital Vibes scandal

1 May 2022 9:18 AM

Former Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize’s associates Tahera Mather and Naadhira Mitha are fighting back against corruption allegations and have enlisted the help of former National Director of Public Prosecutions Advocate Shaun Abrahams.

Read More arrow_forward

COVID-19: South Africa records 6,527 new cases

1 May 2022 8:47 AM

The National Institute of Communicable Diseases says this increase represents a 21.5 percent positivity rate also pushing our known caseload to over 3.7 million.

Read More arrow_forward

World No Tobacco Month: 'Quitting smoking is the most difficult thing'

1 May 2022 7:00 AM

CEO of Proactive Health Solutions Dr Fundile Nyati says vaping is not as safe as people think.

Read More arrow_forward

