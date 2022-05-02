New policy to help regulate Joburg's informal traders: MMC





The Johannesburg Informal Trader Platform (JITP) says it's behind the city’s newly approved Informal Trading Policy, which is expected to help regulate the over-populated industry.

The policy, which has been given the green light by the City of Joburg council, will help reduce the number of informal traders in the inner city and introduce a new digital permit system to help authenticate the identity of traders.

The City of Joburg's MMC for Economic Development, Nkululeko Mbudu, says informal traders will have to re-apply for their permits as part of the new smartcard system.

Mbudu says this will help create a database of approved traders across the metro.

The MMC says service delivery has been constrained in the innter city due to informal traders exceeding the municipality's capacity limits.

According to him, there are well over 14,000 informal traders in Joburg but the city only has capacity for 8,100 traders.

In the past, Mbudu says valid trading permits have been sold off for as much as R50,000 to undocumented foreign nationals.

It seeks to solve the challenge that we face that informal traders sprawled beyond the capacity for the city to provide services. Nkululeko Mbudu, MMC for Economic Development - City of Johannesburg

What this [policy] seeks to do is to regulate that space and bring back the numbers to a manageable [figure]. Nkululeko Mbudu, MMC for Economic Development - City of Johannesburg

Everybody has to re-apply and the purpose of this is to make sure that we can issue them with a digital card-based permit, which contains their data that is sourced from Home Affairs to validate that whoever it is that is trading there, is indeed that person or their nominated second-in-charge. Nkululeko Mbudu, MMC for Economic Development - City of Johannesburg

Lulama Mali, chairperson of the Johannesburg Informal Trader Platform, says members of the JITP are not concerned about the re-application process because they have valid identity documents.

She's been an informal trader in the Johannesburg CBD for more than 20 years.

We support the introduction of the new policy, we welcome it. Lulama Mali, Chairperson - Johannesburg Informal Trader Platform