New policy to help regulate Joburg's informal traders: MMC
The Johannesburg Informal Trader Platform (JITP) says it's behind the city’s newly approved Informal Trading Policy, which is expected to help regulate the over-populated industry.
The policy, which has been given the green light by the City of Joburg council, will help reduce the number of informal traders in the inner city and introduce a new digital permit system to help authenticate the identity of traders.
The City of Joburg's MMC for Economic Development, Nkululeko Mbudu, says informal traders will have to re-apply for their permits as part of the new smartcard system.
Mbudu says this will help create a database of approved traders across the metro.
The MMC says service delivery has been constrained in the innter city due to informal traders exceeding the municipality's capacity limits.
According to him, there are well over 14,000 informal traders in Joburg but the city only has capacity for 8,100 traders.
In the past, Mbudu says valid trading permits have been sold off for as much as R50,000 to undocumented foreign nationals.
It seeks to solve the challenge that we face that informal traders sprawled beyond the capacity for the city to provide services.Nkululeko Mbudu, MMC for Economic Development - City of Johannesburg
What this [policy] seeks to do is to regulate that space and bring back the numbers to a manageable [figure].Nkululeko Mbudu, MMC for Economic Development - City of Johannesburg
Everybody has to re-apply and the purpose of this is to make sure that we can issue them with a digital card-based permit, which contains their data that is sourced from Home Affairs to validate that whoever it is that is trading there, is indeed that person or their nominated second-in-charge.Nkululeko Mbudu, MMC for Economic Development - City of Johannesburg
Lulama Mali, chairperson of the Johannesburg Informal Trader Platform, says members of the JITP are not concerned about the re-application process because they have valid identity documents.
She's been an informal trader in the Johannesburg CBD for more than 20 years.
We support the introduction of the new policy, we welcome it.Lulama Mali, Chairperson - Johannesburg Informal Trader Platform
My members have got identity documents, I don't think we will be affected. The number that has been passed... will accommodate my members because we are not the majority in the CBD, we are the minority as South African people.Lulama Mali, Chairperson - Johannesburg Informal Trader Platform (JITP).
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_163978050_a-street-in-downtown-johannesburg-south-africa.html?vti=mzao0ob0g16f7smy4f-1-11
More from Business
South African Youth Council: We need to derive policies that'll assist us
The South African Youth Council on Monday said government needed to do more to invest in young people and their skills.Read More
FEDHASA asks for hospitality industry to be exempt from rates increase
Rosemary Anderson, Chairperson at FEDHASA spoke on the John Perlman show about the state of the industry and why they need a break from the increasing rates.Read More
South Africa's space exploration: an imperative tool or waste of tax money?
Clement Manyathela speaks to South African National Space Agency Acting CEO, Raoul Hodges about the participation of South Africa in the exploration of space.Read More
YONELA DIKO: The country deserves more from Busisiwe Mavuso
What could Busisiwe and her team have done if they had focused on their Eskom business mandate and forgot about their claim to fame?Read More
Help for high school students: free apps for maths and physical sciences
Ray White gets an update from Tiago Brazier, partner in the home-grown Delta Calculator apps.Read More
'VAT refund delays driving companies to point of insolvency - law must change'
The Money Show interviews seasoned tax practitioner Ernest Lai King, MD of 1 Road Consulting.Read More
'If we can't use the cash we give it to the shareholders' - Karooooo CEO
Ray White talks to the CEO of Karooooo (Cartrack), South African tech billionaire Zak Calisto, about the company's results.Read More
Clicks posts a 26% jump in profit, driven by 9.5 million ClubCard members
Ray White interviews CEO Bertina Engelbrecht about the Clicks Group's half-year results to end February 2022.Read More
Outa seeks to set aside Nersa's decision to award Turkish company licences
Nersa granted Karpowership three generation permits in September, a decision that Outa said was irrational, unreasonable, and taken without regard to relevant considerations.Read More