Today at 18:39
Government Employees’ Pension Fund in tatters ?
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Adamus Stemmet - Spokesperson at Association for the Monitoring and Advocacy of Government Pensions (AMAGP)
Today at 18:49
Tech with Toby Shapshak
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Toby Shapshak - Chief at Stuff Studios
Today at 19:08
The fifth wave of Covid-19 is on the horizon
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Dr Angelique Coetzee - Solidarity Doctors Network Advisory Board Member
Today at 19:19
ZOOM Business Book feature - The Voltage Effect: How to Make Good Ideas Great and Great Ideas Scale Hardcover
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Ian Mann - Regular Book Reviewer and MD at Gateways Business Consultants
Today at 19:33
ZOOM Other People’s Money - Comedian, Ndumiso Lindi
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Ndumiso Lindi - Comedian
Today at 23:05
Talkers/Open Line
The Aubrey Masango Show
CSA announces Momentum Proteas' contracted squad for 2022/23

2 May 2022 2:31 PM
by Mawande Mateza
In the lead up to that schedule, Cricket South Africa on Monday announced a list of 15 players who have been awarded national contracts for the 2022/23 season.

JOHANNESBURG - The national women’s cricket squad is gearing up for a bustling itinerary over the course of the next few months. They travel to Ireland in June for a 6-match tour before playing in a multi-format tour against England between 25 June – 27 July. Participation in the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham will follow, where women’s T20 cricket has been added as an event for the first time.

In the lead up to that schedule, Cricket South Africa on Monday announced a list of 15 players who have been awarded national contracts for the 2022/23 season.

Every player who was part of the squad that lost to England in the Women’s Cricket World semi-finals in March has earned a contract, apart from Mignon Du Preez, who has since retired from ODIs. Regular captain Dané van Niekerk, who missed the World Cup through injury, is also a recipient.

“Just like the previous 12 months, the next year brings forth a hugely-anticipated calendar of international cricket for the Proteas Women and we strongly believe in the set-up in place at the top of our women’s game to continue breaking boundaries and make their mark in the game,” said CSA CEO Pholetsi Moseki.

North West wicketkeeper-batter Tazmin Brits and 21-year-old spinner Nonkululeko Mlaba of KwaZulu-Natal are the only new players to receive contracts. The pair has featured consistently for the Momentum Proteas over the past year, since making their One Day International debuts in January 2021.


This article first appeared on EWN : CSA announces Momentum Proteas' contracted squad for 2022/23




