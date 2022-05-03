How the COVID-19 pandemic is pushing SA fashion into the future





Local South African designer fashion is on the rise and, oddly enough, the COVID-19 pandemic could very well be a contributing factor for this.

As COVID-19 was on the rise, the physical world was on the fall with many countries around the world going into some form of a hard lockdown for months as the world tried not to completely fall apart.

Consequently, most went digital and the reliance on analogue or traditional ways of running a business became an outdated notion that had little-to-no sustainability.

Creator, founder, and director of IFW Business Nkano Senyolo argues that this is one of the largest reasons that SA fashion is on the rise globally as many local fashion brands and designers take advantage of the almost-monolithic power digital sales and branding has become to have on businesses.

This makes sense due to the fact that lockdown has dampened the necessity to go shopping in person and increased the amount of online shopping.

Online shopping is perhaps more sustainable than having physical stores because the online market grants you the ability to have a global reach without needing to have stores around the globe, allowing not only for greater exposure, but greater convenience to both shoppers and creators.

This is a beautiful thing to see because, as Senyolo notes, South Africa, its history and its culture has the potential to give the world something it hasn't really experienced as yet which we can see with the rise of the likes of Rich Mnisi and Thebe Magugu

Senyolo's IFW Business is at the helm of this progress through it's goal to promote, prepare and assist designers in the country for the global fashion market through showcasing their brands, hosting trade and exhibition events, increasing networking skills and opportunities and offering master classes.

The business describes their goal as being to assist local designers in commercialising their creativity on a global scale as well as to improve their reach and garner them tangible exposure.

What a time to be hot and fashionable.

