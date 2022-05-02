Streaming issues? Report here
Aubrey Masango 1500 x 1500 2020 Aubrey Masango 1500 x 1500 2020
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next:
See full line-up
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
South African Youth Council: We need to derive policies that'll assist us The South African Youth Council on Monday said government needed to do more to invest in young people and their skills. 2 May 2022 7:46 PM
Why it isn't too late to start building your legacy Clement Manyathela discusses with a panel of thought leaders what legacy means to them. 2 May 2022 7:29 PM
DoH urges parents to fully vaccinate their children to prevent measles outbreak The Department of Health is urging parents to take their children to be vaccinated as chief director for child health programme, D... 2 May 2022 6:31 PM
View all Local
Those implicated in state capture must be removed from Parly and Cabinet - Outa Presenter John Maytham chats to Rudi Heyneke, the project manager at the Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa) about the fourth in... 2 May 2022 10:11 AM
Municipality blamed for R43.5m Randfontein old age home being empty for 6 years Presenter Bongani Bingwa chats to Gauteng Social Development spokesperson Feziwe Ndwayana and the Democratic Alliance (DA)'s Bronw... 2 May 2022 9:23 AM
SANDF struggling to protect military bases due to underfunding - defence expert Presenter John Maytham chats to 'Defence Web' editor Guy Martin. 2 May 2022 8:10 AM
View all Politics
New policy to help regulate Joburg's informal traders: MMC Presenter Africa Melane chats to the City of Joburg's Nkululeko Mbudu and Johannesburg Informal Trader Platform chair Lulama Mali. 2 May 2022 7:27 PM
FEDHASA asks for hospitality industry to be exempt from rates increase Rosemary Anderson, Chairperson at FEDHASA spoke on the John Perlman show about the state of the industry and why they need a break... 30 April 2022 10:04 AM
South Africa's space exploration: an imperative tool or waste of tax money? Clement Manyathela speaks to South African National Space Agency Acting CEO, Raoul Hodges about the participation of South Africa... 29 April 2022 12:26 PM
View all Business
The upside of failure keeps you humble, says SA actress Kate Normington South African singer, songwriter and actress chats to Relebogile Mabotja about failure as an artist. 30 April 2022 10:06 AM
Festival gives a platform to young jazz artists across the country Nduduzo Makhathini speaks to John Perlman about the Youth Jazz Festival, which gives young South Africans an opportunity to engage... 30 April 2022 10:03 AM
Kutlwano Yika: The aspiring singer redefining street performers Relebogile Mabotja speaks to Kutlwano Yika, an aspiring singer, about his career and unconventional approach performing on Unplugg... 29 April 2022 6:29 PM
View all Lifestyle
CSA announces Momentum Proteas’ contracted squad for 2022/23 In the lead up to that schedule, Cricket South Africa on Monday announced a list of 15 players who have been awarded national cont... 2 May 2022 2:31 PM
Sundowns wrap up record fifth straight PSL league title The newly-crowned league champions wrapped up the title with four games to spare. 28 April 2022 6:10 AM
Kaizer Chiefs sack Stuart Baxter The Scotsman, in his second stint in charge of the club, leaves with the Soweto giant in fourth place, a massive 18 points behind... 21 April 2022 7:24 PM
View all Sport
Zonke shares her gratitude to God in new single 'Oko' Speaking to Clement Manyathela, the Multi-platinum award-winning singer-songwriter Zonke Dikane says her full album will be out in... 29 April 2022 10:41 AM
Presley Chweneyagae: I am a rural boy and was stuck between football and acting Actor/producer Presley Chweneyagae talks about his childhood, career and the role his mother had in pursuing his career. 28 April 2022 11:59 AM
WATCH: Guy proposing marriage at McDonald's has everyone talking Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 28 April 2022 9:56 AM
View all Entertainment
S.Africans question Steenhuisen's Ukraine visit: ‘What are you doing there?' Steenhuisen is in Ukraine this week where he is on a fact-finding missions. He will visit various refugee camps and meet with vari... 2 May 2022 4:48 PM
Musk's $44bn Twitter deal: 'He declined to even go through their books!' The Money Show talks to TechCentral Editor Duncan McLeod about what Elon Musk is up to buying Twitter. 26 April 2022 8:47 PM
The importance of the ‘S’ in ESG The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield and a few RMB experts break down the importance of socioeconomics within corporations. 26 April 2022 5:00 PM
View all World
The importance of the ‘S’ in ESG The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield and a few RMB experts break down the importance of socioeconomics within corporations. 26 April 2022 5:00 PM
Creating a sustainable future, one green building at a time Buildings of the near future are predicted to be ‘greener’ and more sustainable. But how important are these eco-friendly structur... 19 April 2022 7:11 PM
Electric trucks the answer for transporting goods on Rwanda's rough rural roads Space can be booked to transport anything from cows to coffins - Bruce Whitfield interviews Jaco Maritz (How we made it in Africa) 12 April 2022 9:14 PM
View all Africa
Why it isn't too late to start building your legacy Clement Manyathela discusses with a panel of thought leaders what legacy means to them. 2 May 2022 7:29 PM
YONELA DIKO: The country deserves more from Busisiwe Mavuso What could Busisiwe and her team have done if they had focused on their Eskom business mandate and forgot about their claim to fam... 29 April 2022 10:52 AM
HAJI MOHAMED DAWJEE: Petrol prices: How to gamify driving to save fuel A lot of people rush or speed because they want to cut down on their journey time; this is not accurate science. 28 April 2022 11:31 AM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business
fiber_manual_record
Local

South African Youth Council: We need to derive policies that'll assist us

2 May 2022 7:46 PM
by Eyewitness News
Tags:
Unemployment
South African Youth Council

The South African Youth Council on Monday said government needed to do more to invest in young people and their skills.

JOHANNESBURG - South Africa’s unemployment rate has now crossed over the 35% threshold in the fourth quarter of 2021, according to Stats SA.

Meanwhile, the expanded definition of the unemployment rate decreased by 0.4% to 46.2% in the fourth quarter.

The South African Youth Council on Monday said government needed to do more to invest in young people and their skills.

Speaking on the Afternoon Drive show on 702, treasurer general of the council Kanakana Mudzanani said government needed to look into the policy framework that was similar to Growth, Employment, and Redistribution framework.

Mudzanani said South Africa needed to start looking at new policy frameworks that spoke to the vast majority of South Africans and their skills set.

“We need to stop being a good boy to the global community where we are told by funding institutions, such as the World Bank, on how we should operate or how we should drive our economy. What we need to do is to study our population, the skills that we have in the country and the resources that we can use to build a strong economy and derive a policy that is going to assist us."

Listen to the audio for more:


This article first appeared on EWN : South African Youth Council: We need to derive policies that'll assist us




2 May 2022 7:46 PM
by Eyewitness News
Tags:
Unemployment
South African Youth Council

More from Business

New policy to help regulate Joburg's informal traders: MMC

2 May 2022 7:27 PM

Presenter Africa Melane chats to the City of Joburg's Nkululeko Mbudu and Johannesburg Informal Trader Platform chair Lulama Mali.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FEDHASA asks for hospitality industry to be exempt from rates increase

30 April 2022 10:04 AM

Rosemary Anderson, Chairperson at FEDHASA spoke on the John Perlman show about the state of the industry and why they need a break from the increasing rates.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

South Africa's space exploration: an imperative tool or waste of tax money?

29 April 2022 12:26 PM

Clement Manyathela speaks to South African National Space Agency Acting CEO, Raoul Hodges about the participation of South Africa in the exploration of space.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

YONELA DIKO: The country deserves more from Busisiwe Mavuso

29 April 2022 10:52 AM

What could Busisiwe and her team have done if they had focused on their Eskom business mandate and forgot about their claim to fame?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Help for high school students: free apps for maths and physical sciences

28 April 2022 9:52 PM

Ray White gets an update from Tiago Brazier, partner in the home-grown Delta Calculator apps.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'VAT refund delays driving companies to point of insolvency - law must change'

28 April 2022 8:42 PM

The Money Show interviews seasoned tax practitioner Ernest Lai King, MD of 1 Road Consulting.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'If we can't use the cash we give it to the shareholders' - Karooooo CEO

28 April 2022 7:40 PM

Ray White talks to the CEO of Karooooo (Cartrack), South African tech billionaire Zak Calisto, about the company's results.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Clicks posts a 26% jump in profit, driven by 9.5 million ClubCard members

28 April 2022 6:41 PM

Ray White interviews CEO Bertina Engelbrecht about the Clicks Group's half-year results to end February 2022.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Outa seeks to set aside Nersa's decision to award Turkish company licences

28 April 2022 2:50 PM

Nersa granted Karpowership three generation permits in September, a decision that Outa said was irrational, unreasonable, and taken without regard to relevant considerations.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

In an era of crippling youth unemployment, are degrees still relevant?

28 April 2022 1:16 PM

Clement Manyathela speaks to the leaders of Sasco, SAUS and EFF Student Command about the importance of student leadership in shaping SA.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Local

Why it isn't too late to start building your legacy

2 May 2022 7:29 PM

Clement Manyathela discusses with a panel of thought leaders what legacy means to them.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

DoH urges parents to fully vaccinate their children to prevent measles outbreak

2 May 2022 6:31 PM

The Department of Health is urging parents to take their children to be vaccinated as chief director for child health programme, Dr Lesley Bamford, states that there needs to be a 95% full vaccination rate to be confident that there will be no outbreak or rise in cases.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

S.Africans question Steenhuisen's Ukraine visit: ‘What are you doing there?'

2 May 2022 4:48 PM

Steenhuisen is in Ukraine this week where he is on a fact-finding missions. He will visit various refugee camps and meet with various government leaders.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Grateful Gibson Nzimande hopes to pay forward generosity shown by South Africans

2 May 2022 12:03 PM

It's not every day that someone can say that their life has changed overnight but that is what happened to the 34-year-old Gibson Nzimande, who went from being homeless to having a place to stay and a chance to complete his master's degree.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Those implicated in state capture must be removed from Parly and Cabinet - Outa

2 May 2022 10:11 AM

Presenter John Maytham chats to Rudi Heyneke, the project manager at the Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa) about the fourth instalment of the state capture report.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Municipality blamed for R43.5m Randfontein old age home being empty for 6 years

2 May 2022 9:23 AM

Presenter Bongani Bingwa chats to Gauteng Social Development spokesperson Feziwe Ndwayana and the Democratic Alliance (DA)'s Bronwyn Engelbrecht.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

No longer homeless, Gibson Nzimande stunned by outpouring of support for him

2 May 2022 9:02 AM

Gibson Nzimande, an honours graduate, said that he has been given an opportunity to complete his master's, which he had to place on hold when he lost his home.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

SANDF struggling to protect military bases due to underfunding - defence expert

2 May 2022 8:10 AM

Presenter John Maytham chats to 'Defence Web' editor Guy Martin.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

SAMRC: Omicron sub-variants driving spike in COVID cases

2 May 2022 6:56 AM

South Africa is seeing a rapid rise in COVID-19 cases, with Gauteng still accounting for most of the new infections in the country, followed by flood-hit KwaZulu-Natal.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

NW authorities on high alert after Ramaphosa May Day address disrupted

2 May 2022 6:22 AM

President Cyril Ramaphosa was forced to abandon the national Cosatu event at the Royal Bafokeng Sport Palace after protesting mine workers refused to allow him to speak.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Grateful Gibson Nzimande hopes to pay forward generosity shown by South Africans

Local

Those implicated in state capture must be removed from Parly and Cabinet - Outa

Politics Local

SANDF struggling to protect military bases due to underfunding - defence expert

Local Politics

EWN Highlights

South African Youth Council: We need to derive policies that'll assist us

2 May 2022 7:46 PM

EFF says its labour union will protect the poor, working class

2 May 2022 7:20 PM

Trump floated shooting protesters in legs: ex-defence secretary

2 May 2022 6:33 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA